The South African rapper Kwesta's daughters have embarked on a new journey as young business kids

The Ngud' hitmaker's kids announced on their social media page that they will be launching their new business

Many fans and followers of the girls flooded their comment section with congratulatory messages

Kweta's kids start their own business. Image: @khai.kenya.vilakazi

Source: Instagram

The South African rapper Kwesta and his wife gave birth to intelligent children as they embarked on their entrepreneurial journey as young kids.

Kwesta's daughters are set to launch their business soon

The Mzansi rapper sure is a proud father of two beautiful girls, as his bundles of joy recently shared their new business move on social media.

The Piano Love star's daughters announced on their social media page that they will be launching their new business soon. In the post, Kenya Elihle Vilakaz and Khai Asemahle Vilakazi shared that their business will sell kids' apparel and accessories. Their brand is set to launch on Tuesday, 1 October 2024.

In their Instagram post, they shared pictures of themselves and captioned it:

"Sweet Tooth Kids (coming soon). We started our own business! Kids Apparel & Accessories. (Launch Date 01 October 2024)."

See the post below:

Netizens congratulate Kwesta's kids

Shortly after the two girls announced on social media that they'd be launching their new business soon, many of their fans and followers flooded the comment section with congratulatory messages:

Actress Zenande Mfenyana said:

"Oh delightful. Congratulations babies!"

Lerato Mvelase wrote:

"Congratulations."

zukhanyamabizela commented:

"Khuphuka black child. Congratulations."

iamtshiamo_m responded:

"Sign me up, my babies deserve my 2pot bonus."

buliem02 praised:

"Well done my babies."

odirile_moagi_ reacted:

"Finally! Congratulations Cuties."

Ntando Duma confirms working on a kids’ project

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that when Ntando Duma shared her plans to open Sibahle Siyakhula, she caused a stir on social media.

They believed the former The Queen actress was planning to open a creche. Ntando told TshisaLIVE that something was brewing, with her daughter's name, Sibahle, plastered all over it.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News