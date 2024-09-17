South African soccer player Bongani Zungu spent some quality time with his son recently

The South African soccer player Bongani Zungu recently made headlines as fans got to see a glimpse of his fatherhood journey.

Bongani Zungu spends quality time with his son

Social media has been buzzing after the former Mamelodi Sundowns player Bongani Zungu spent quality time with his son.

Actress Cindi Mahlangu's baby daddy had a blast with his son playing soccer. The video of the star was posted by @SAFootClassics on their Twitter (X) page and captioned it:

"Bongani Zungu enjoys quality time with his junior."

Watch the video below:

Many netizens react to Bongani Zungu spending time with son

Shortly after the video was posted on social media, many netizens shared their reactions. See some of the comments below:

@OfficialPhiwah questioned:

"3 days left, still no club for him?"

@watersonHashtag said:

"Mofokeng sent him straight to retirement."

@mlambya_kunyela wrote:

"Another George Lebese story, soon he'll also be releasing a hip hop album."

@BofihlaM commented:

"Zungu doing great job there by learning from the young man especially after what Phoka did to him."

@Xolani_Melchi responded:

"He needs to find a team ASAP."

@kctactico replied:

"Chiefs please save this man we need that quality and experience in midfield."

@shaunleroux1 said:

"So spending time with your child is considered quality time? Isn’t that a basic everyday thing?? Shouldn’t he be doing that on a daily? Make me understand?"

