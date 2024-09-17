South African music producer Master KG recently made an announcement on social media.

The 28-year-old star shared on his Instagram page that he will be hosting his first-ever homecoming event

Many netizens on social media buzzed with excitement as the star shared the details of his upcoming event

Master KG to host his first ever homecoming event. Image: @masterkgsa

The South African talented music producer Master KG recently shared an announcement on social media.

Master KG will be hosting his first homecoming event

The Jerusalema hitmaker Master KG has been buzzing on social media recently after sharing exciting news with his fans and followers on his page.

Earlier, the music producer announced on his Instagram page that he will be hosting his first-ever homecoming event, which will take place on Tuesday, 24 December 2024, at the Maruleng showground in Limpopo.

He wrote:

"December Diboya Limpopo. I'm so excited to announce that I will be hosting my first-ever homecoming event on 24 December 2024 at the Maruleng Showground."

See the post below:

Netizens are excited about the homecoming event

Shortly after the music producer announced his homecoming event, many netizens on social media buzzed with excitement as they couldn't wait to attend the star's event. See some of the reactions below:

Singer Makhadzi said:

"Yeboo lapho."

tkmoafrika wrote:

"I will always support you, my lovely brother."

gustyjaphterkubayi commented:

"I can't wait Dawg."

deojisofficial reacted:

"Congratulations. We Outside!"

iam_fargo responded:

"I'm sorry, there's no way I'm missing this one."

penelopeberyllopez replied:

"Yoh, I can't wait."

