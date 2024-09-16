The South African veteran actor Sello Motloung has passed away at the age of 53

The former Ring of Lies actor passed away on Sunday, 15 September 2024; his cause of death is still unknown

When Briefly News contacted the family for comment, they said they were not ready to discuss it

Mzansi mourns the death of actor Sello Motloung. Image: Oupa Bopape

Source: Getty Images

Sad news has again hit the entertainment industry, as they lost one of their veteran stars.

Actor Sello Motloung passes away at 53

Just a month after the entertainment industry lost four of its powerful showbiz women, the country was made known that the veteran actor and MC Ntate Sello Motloung has suddenly passed away at the age of 53.

A trusted source broke the news to Briefly News, and the publication contacted the family for comment; they said they were not ready to discuss it.

The source said:

"Sello was said to haven't been well yesterday, but he passed away at the hospital after his wife rushed him there."

@actorspaces also shared the devasting news on its Twitter (X) page about the death of the former Ring Of Lies star.

They wrote:

"A very hard period for our industry. A heartfelt tribute to Sello Motloung, a beloved actor and artist who graced us with his talent, passion, and unwavering dedication. His presence will be deeply missed, but his legacy will continue to inspire generations to come. Rest in peace bra- Sello. Your light will forever shine in our hearts."

See the post below:

Netizens pay tribute to the actor

Shortly after the news were shared about Motloung's death on social media, many netizens flooded the comment section section with their condolences:

@Llekamania_ responded:

"He was young. RIP."

@mashoto_ wrote:

"Bathong so many deaths this year."

@Gajeni_ said:

"RIP Sergeant Kokobela."

@itsjustmewethu replied:

"Awww Rest in peace Ntate."

@Zikode9b commented:

"Hhaybo. Very Sad. Condolences to the family, friends and supporters. May His Soul RIP."

@FaithMasilela2 tweeted:

"Ntate Kokobela bathong. Robala ka khotso Monghadi."

Soweto Theatre to honour late Connie Chiume

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Connie Chiume will be honoured with a star at the upcoming Celebration of Our Legends ceremony, which the Soweto Theatre will host.

Following her tragic passing, Connie Chiume's impact on the arts and entertainment industries has been highlighted in fans' and peers' tributes to the late actress.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News