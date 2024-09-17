The popular IsiXhosa telenovela Gqeberha: The Empire has been canned after two seasons

The news about the show being cancelled was announced by the entertainment commentator Phil Mphela on Twitter (X)

Many netizens weren't surprised about the show being canned, as some believed that it was supposed to be cancelled before shooting the second season

Sad news has hit the popular IsiXhosa telenovela Gqeberha: The Empire and its viewers.

Gqeberha: The Empire canned after two seasons

The Mzansi magic show, which was renewed for the second season late in 2023 Gqeberha: The Empire, has sadly ended as it was announced that the telenovela has been cancelled after two seasons.

The entertainment commentator Phil Mphela shared the news about the show being canned on his Twitter (X) page and wrote:

"TV: Gqeberha-The Empire cancelled. After 520 episodes and 2 seasons, the Mzansi Magic telenovela will be coming to an end. Tshedza Pictures produced the show."

Netizens react to the telenovela being canned

Many netizens weren't surprised about the canned show, as some believed it was supposed to be cancelled before shooting the second season. See some of the comments below:

@Sbuda_ACE wrote:

"Initially that show was not supposed to have season 2."

@_mashesha tweeted:

"Should’ve closed this circus long time ago."

@emily_teffoME commented:

"I said before season two that this would happen. Their script was all over the place, and since it was no longer about Luzuko and his wives, it lost its touch."

@Inenekazi1 responded:

"Should've never had a second season. Should've ended when Zimkitha killed her husband and kids."

@DDT_PM replied:

"This was long overdue. That show was so boring. Even Muvhango is better."

@_amBYRON said:

"It was boring by the way."

