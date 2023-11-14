Acting powerhouse Bongile Mantsai will be joining the Mzansi Magic's weekday drama Gqebherha: The Empire

He will be acting beside the star-studded Xhosa-speaking cast as Luzuko Mxenge's brother

The trailer of his casting was received with excitement, with people thinking he should have gotten the leading role in the first place

Bongile Mantsai has joined the cast of 'GqeberhaTheEmpire' as one of the Mxenge brothers.

Bongile Mantsai, the Xhosa-speaking actor, will be joining the cast of the popular Mzansi Magic telenovela Gqeberha: The Empire.

Gqeberha: The Empire posts casting trailer for Bongile Mantsai

Mantsai's casting news was announced on Twitter (X app) by entertainment commentator @Jabu_Macdonald.

He posted a video showing the actor who plays a boxer and Luzuko Mxenge's brother, played by Mbulelo Grootboom, arriving in Gqeberha: The Empire.

Check out the video below:

Tweeps approve of Bongile Mantsai joining Gqeberha: the Empire

The actor who has had roles on popular shows The Republic and iNumber Number: Jozi Gold, was nodded on his entry on the telenovela that once faced performance issues from the viewers, hoping he will add his magic on the show:

@Dakalo19890844 said:

"He should have played Luzuko in the first place."

@Banzisto recommended:

"We just need Vatiswa Ndara and the show will be complete."

@tshidishete commented:

"Oh thing about him, he will thuka us all ngesi Xhosa shame, love him."

@SikhumbuzoMali suggested:

"Yaaasss!!! Thembsi Matu (Patronella) as Gubevu's wife would seal the deal for me."

@Nadatywabi was excited:

"Yesssssssssss. Been waiting for this."

@nombulelwan was sold:

"Ohk, I will give it a chance again."

@UbuhleAngela confessed:

"I love him please."

@Bee_Maluleke said:

"Finally... He honestly would have killed the Luzuko role. But we will have to settle with him being the brother."

@Ndila_001 added:

"Now I can watch #GqeberhaTheEmpire, Bongile Mantsai."

Zikhona Sodlaka gets her flowers for playing Bulelwa on Gqeberha: The Empire

In more entertainment stories on Briefly News, Zikhona Sodlaka was praised for her excellent performance on the show as the matriarch of the Mxenge family.

Her delivery is not new to trend lists, as she always puts her best foot forward when executing her role.

