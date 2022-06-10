Popular Mzansi soapie Skeem Saam is giving fans the content they signed up for with their intriguing storyline

Skeem Saam trended online after Pretty and Lehasa gave viewers the idea that they may end up rekindling their romance

Fans headed to social media streets to applaud the show for sharing relatable content and are hoping the pair stays together

Skeem Saam viewers have taken to the streets of social media users to share that they are in support of Pretty and Lehasa's growing chemistry.

Many headed to the streets to share that Pretty, portrayed by the talented Lerato Maboe and her boo Lehasa portrayed by Cedric Fourie are their favourite television couple.

According to ZAlebs, the couple's relationship hit a rock when Pretty's family found out about their affair but it seems they are working towards rekindling their romance.

Taking to Twitter fans said they are in awe of the relationship and are hoping they take it to the next level- and have a wedding.

@GenivaMolepo said:

"The intense chemistry between Lehasa and Pretty will make one even forget how ruthless is Lehasa."

@PokiyanaSN commented:

"#SkeemSaam this Prehasa thing is cute and I love them together. But people let's be honest, Lehasa is a gangster, killer, fraudster etc Pretty doesn't deserve that. Having Lehasa as ur man is a curse nje. They maybe are happy, but not for long. Lehasa is carrying people's tears."

@NgoepeMphoentle added:

"#SkeemSaam So Pretty & Lehasa’s connection is forcing us to ship them even after what they did to each other? Love will always win!"

