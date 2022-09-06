An impressive little girl busted some moves that set the TL ablaze, and Mzansi was deeply impressed by the skills

The young dance showed off her outstanding dancing capabilities and moved in a way that would make many adults jealous

South Africans were thoroughly taken aback by the clip and complimented the little lady's natural talent

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

A little girl busting slick moves set the socials ablaze because of her crazy talent and footwork. Mzansi peeps could only watch in amazement.

A cute child made quite the impression on the TL with her slick moves that South Africans loved. Images: SA Vibes/ Facebook

Source: Facebook

SA Vibes shared the entertaining and stirring video on Facebook, where peeps shared their thoughts on the vibey little lady.

The small kid first starts out slow but soon breaks into what seems to be a well-choreographed routine.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

She then starts with her flashy and rhythmic footwork, making the best use of her space at the entrance. She then leans on the door frame to do what seems to be the Umlando dance, which she does tremendously well while a rendition of DJ Casper's Cha Cha Slide plays.

South Africans adored the little girl's energy, with some saying that she has a natural talent for dancing. See the comments below:

Mafikizolo Ndlovu commented:

"I think one is born with it. My son has none but can sing. My daughter has a bit of it."

Meid Meidro Skrywer said:

"Who's child is this one I am sad right now, but she made me smile."

Zodwa Mabaso mentioned:

"Born for this kinda vibe "

Mzi Man shared:

"Too much talent at a tender age."

Mka Songo Msimanga posted:

"She is talented."

Mandisa Mkhungela mentioned:

"Bathong, this child."

Lucille Jordaan commented:

"Jaaaaaa! "

Sanele SunTee Sithole said:

"Wow "

Viral video of talented young men singing Nomfundo Moh’s “Soft Life” in a taxi gives Mzansi all the feels

In another story, Briefly News previously reported on talented singing group, Sedibeng Massive Singers, who took netizens by storm after sharing a recent video of themselves singing the popular song Soft Life by Nomfundo Moh, acapella style.

The video posted by the group on TikTok shows the young men seated in a taxi as the lead singer begins the tune with a soft voice.

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News