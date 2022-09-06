A video of a group of young men seated in a taxi before they break into song has been circulating online

The captivating footage shows one of the begin to sing the popular song Soft Life by Nomfundo Moh before he is joined by the others

The song progresses beautifully as the Sedibeng Massive Singers show off their amazing vocal skills, winning over online praise

Talented singing group, Sedibeng Massive Singers took netizens by storm after sharing a recent video of themselves singing the popular song Soft Life by Nomfundo Moh, acapella style.

The video posted by the group on TikTok shows the young men seated in a taxi as the lead singer begins the tune with a soft voice.

The Sedibeng Massive Singers hit all the right notes as they sang Nomfundo Moh’s “Soft Life” in a taxi. Image: sedibengmassivesingers/TikTok

The other members progressively join in as they bring the song together. From the high notes to the bass and the chants in between – the gents created magic with their melodic voices.

Mzansi peeps were moved by their resounding performance and took to the comments to shower the Sedibeng Massive Singers with love.

Check out the clip and comments below:

Mulenga Patricia commented:

“South African music > >.”

Junior✒️ shared:

“Now I have to wait for them to finish singing before I can say "short left".”

Cindy_October97 remarked:

“It's the bass for me .”

MKVdm replied:

“OH, MY DAYS Y'ALL CAN SING.”

Sithandiweyinkosi ♥️ reacted:

"I am hooked ."

Mawande.n✨ said:

“This is beautiful.”

Samuel commented:

“I missed my stop..listening to the beauty .”

