BET has a new telenovela that will be filled with familiar faces, much to South Africans' delight

The show is titled Redemption and will have Pearl Modiadie as its leading lady alone with legends agents such as Seputla Sebogodi and more

Netizens were excited about the cast announcement as they celebrated seeing their old time favourite actors, including Themba Ndaba and Tina Jaxa, to name a few

TV actress and personality Pearl Modiadie bagged a role as the leading actress in a BET drama, Redemption. Pearl Modiadie will be joined by many actors and actresses who left South Africans excited.

Pearl Modiadie was showered with compliments for being a leading lady among legends such as Seputla Sebogodi for the BET show. Image: Instagram/@seputlasebogodi_official/@themba_ndaba/@pearlmodiadie

South African TV viewers were happy to see the likes of Generations' Seputla Sebogodi, who played the legendary villain Kenneth Mashaba. Themba Ndaba, who plays Brutus on The Queen, also has excited fans.

BET's Redemption impresses with legendary cast

South Africans were hyped to spot their favourite TV faces for BET's upcoming soapie Redemption. Entertainment commentator Phil Mphela shared a post letting netizens know that Pearl would be in a lead role.

Redemption's casting blew fans away as there were many familiar faces. Tina Jaxa is best known for her role in Intersexions and Isidingo. Sthandiwe Kgoroge was also a welcome addition as she was in Yizo Yizo and MTV Shuga Alone Together.

Netizens look forward to watching Redemption

One fan noticed that the actors had a stint on the original Generations, including Seputla Sebogodi. Netizens were excited that they would get to see Themba Ndaba in action once again after he impressed the nation as Brutus on The Queen.

@basilchives commented:

"Now this is definitely going to be my favorite, can’t wait."

@KhumaloDanica commented:

"I'm here for Themba Ndaba. I was worried that he would be jobless with the queen ending but God said no. That man must never be out of a job please."

@lyndz_20 commented:

'This is going to be good. Legends."

@MKatlegoTsele commented:

'I'm here for the talent."

@Kelley53360677 commented:

"Congratulations to all of them for bagging the roles...can't wait to see what's in store for is."

