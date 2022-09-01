South African musicians Banele and Bandile Mbere, Major League DJz, are still going strong on their quest to bring amapiano to the world

Europe was in for a treat as Major League DJz gave a show and were joined by Burna Boy, Tiwa Savage and other stars who were jamming to their music

The Major League DJz posted a clip of the experience that they gave Burna Boy, and many expressed how proud they were of the DJing pair

Major league DJz are ecstatic to host their balcony mix in London alongside Burna Boy and other major international artists. Image: Instagram/@bandz_majorleague/ Getty Images/ David M. Benett

Major League DJz vowed that they would ensure that amapiano makes waves across the globe. Banele and Bandile Mbere are getting there as they had a star-studded lineup for their Balcony Mix overseas.

Major League DJz had their fans delighted when they shared what their night looked like with Uncle Vinny, Burna Boy and more. Major League DJz opened up about the level Balcony Mix has reached globally.

Major League DJz hang out with Burna Boy and more

According to TimesLIVE, Major League DJz are responsible for the highly treasured Balcony Mix in London with DBN Gogo, Uncle Vinny and afrobeats superstars Tiwa Savage and Burna Boy.

Major League Djz shared a video of Burna Boy having fun while they were on the decks. The DJs told TimesLIVE that they looked forward to performing the first Balcony Mix available to the public. Banele said:

“Balcony Mix has become a household name, especially in the spaces of black people. Burna Boy watches Balcony Mix. He always talks about it with us, saying he always plays it in the background. Tiwa Savage as well, so they were coming out to watch it in real life.”

Tiwa also performed a new song Cool Cool featuring the DJs and Luu Da DeeJay. The Major League DJz also said they will take Balcony Mix on tour in 2023 across the world. Fans of the Major League showered them with compliments for their effort to make amapiano global.

