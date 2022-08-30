The Wife has been confirmed to debut Season 1 on Mzanis Magic, immersing viewers in the love story of Hlomu and Mqhele

Phil Mphela, an entertainment commentator, announced the news to his massive Twitter following

Viewers of The Wife reacted angrily to the decision in the comments section, claiming that the show is not suitable for mainstream television

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

'The Wife' will make its debut on Mzansi magic in September. Image: @wiseman_mncube and @thewife_on_showmax

Source: UGC

The Wife, Showmax's hit telenovela, is coming to Mzansi Magic, and viewers on the popular channel can expect romance, rivalry, and revenge.

Taking to Twitter, Phil Mphela, an entertainment commentator, announced that Season 1 of The Wife, produced by Stained Glass TV, will premiere on 12 September at 21h30. On Saturdays from 21h30 to 23h00, viewers can also enjoy the omnibus.

“Having seen its impressive and record-breaking performance on Showmax, we have decided to bring The Wife to our DStv Compact subscribers so that they can get in on the action," said Shirley Adonisi, Director of Local Entertainment Channels at M-Net.

According to ZAlebs, Adonisi also said that the telenovela's closer-to-home plot is what made it popular, and the channel wants all Mzansi people to have access to it.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

The Wife follows a young couple, Hlomu and Mqhele, as they try to navigate life. It's a story about love, but also about loyalty and family, and the lengths people will go to protect both, reports ZAlebs.

On Twitter, Phil Mphela shared the following post:

Mzansi peeps not impressed with The Wife's decision

@BekithembaZ said:

"The senior citizens are about to have a fit . Some will even threaten to cancel the DStv subscription."

@PitsiAfrica wrote:

"They will air the family-friendly scenes, similar to what they did with Isono 6pm show was slightly different from the 9pm"

@annahmayela3 shared:

"I always knew it's gonna make its way to Mzansi Magic."

@SamOfTheJungle posted:

"This would be such a big win for the actors if they received compensation for this."

@Indibano1 replied:

"Not sure if this is a good move."

@Siki_Mtikitiki commented:

"I canceled my membership when they ended the season. It makes sense now not to re-subscribe. In the meantime, I'll just enjoy Netflix."

@Ntando_ndokazi also said:

"Nooooh! this show is not for mainstream tv."

@LisaMor34615186 added:

"Bring something new, please. Mzansi magic, how can you cancel Diepcity and brings The Wife?"

Wiseman Mncube overwhelmed by love shown by ‘The Wife’ viewers after being cast as new Mqhele Zulu

Briefly News previosuly reorted that Wiseman Mncube is the latest addition to Showmax's popular telenovela, The Wife. He was cast as the new Mqhele Zulu, replacing Bonko Khoza, who previously played the fiery character.

Wiseman took to Instagram shortly after the news broke, thanking The Wife viewers for showing him love. Wiseman expressed gratitude for the warm reception from fans of the popular show. He promised to give his all to the much-loved character.

According to ZAlebs, Bonko Khoza was part of the casting team that sought out the ideal Mqhele. Khoza stated that he will always be there to support the show, whether as a viewer or by offering advice to the person who will take over the role of Mqhele.

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News