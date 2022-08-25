Wiseman Mncube took to Instagram to thank the fans of the hit telenovela The Wife after they welcomed him with supportive social media posts

This is after he was cast as the new Mqhele Zulu following the departure of Bonko Khoza, who previously played the role

Fans of the show have flocked to the actor's latest post to show their undying appreciation for Wiseman's talent

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

Wiseman Mncube is the latest addition to Showmax's popular telenovela, The Wife. He was cast as the new Mqhele Zulu, replacing Bonko Khoza, who previously played the fiery character.

Wiseman Mncube is the newest addition to the Showmax telenovela 'The Wife' and Mzansi is ecstatic. Image: @wiseman_mncube

Source: Instagram

Wiseman took to Instagram shortly after the news broke, thanking The Wife viewers for showing him love. Wiseman expressed gratitude for the warm reception from fans of the popular show. He promised to give his all to the much-loved character.

Wiseman posted the following on Instagram:

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

The Wife viewers' reactions to Wiseman latest post

@iss.mamii said:

"I’m here for this, can’t wait ❤️❤️❤️"

@prudie___ wrote:

"Perfect replacement!"

@katlego_denga shared:

"From watching Ehostela. I finished S1 yesterday, yoh, what a MF bad boy! You killed it!"

@dr_angiyukweswela posted:

"I don't doubt you're gonna make us proud. We love you bro❤️❤️"

@zolekanondumisorh replied:

"This pic explains how hot Season 3 will be❤️❤️❤️"

@shes_king12 commented:

"Omg, I’ve been wanting you to join!"

@katlego_denga added:

"You deserve this. Congratulations!"

According to ZAlebs, Bonko Khoza was part of the casting team that sought out the ideal Mqhele. Khoza stated that he will always be there to support the show, whether as a viewer or by offering advice to the person who will take over the role of Mqhele.

"It’s not often that a show this powerful comes into the world, so we should continue to champion and encourage the talented people who will take us forward in S3.”

The Wife star Bonko Khoza bids goodbye to his character Mqhele, SA shattered: “Cancel the show”

Briefly News previously reported that Bonko Khoza has announced his departure from the popular telenovela The Wife.

While the cast and crew prepare for Season 3, Bonko bids farewell to his character Mqhele. For Seasons 1 and 2, he played the romantic character. Showmax is currently looking for a replacement, according to TshisaLIVE. Bonko is also involved in the casting process, ensuring that the next person doesn't deviate too far from what he's already created.

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News