Bonko Khoza, who played Mqhele on The wife , has left the popular Telenovela, which is gearing up for Season 3

According to reports, a replacement for Mqhele is being sought, and Bonko is one of those assisting with casting

Viewers of The Wife have taken to social media to demand that the show be cancelled because so many actors have abandoned the show

Bonko Khoza has announced his departure from the popular telenovela The Wife.

‘The Wife’ actor Bonko Khoza has been reported to have left the show after two successful two seasons. Image: Oupa Bopape

Source: Getty Images

While the cast and crew prepare for Season 3, Bonko bids farewell to his character Mqhele. For Seasons 1 and 2, he played the romantic character. Showmax is currently looking for a replacement, according to TshisaLIVE. Bonko is also involved in the casting process, ensuring that the next person doesn't deviate too far from what he's already created, further reports TshisaLIVE.

“I’m part of finding the perfect replacement and will be watching from the sidelines to support and offer advice where needed. I know that the actor who takes over will build from where I left off," Bonko told TshisaLIVE.

Taking to Instagram, Bonko thanked The WIfe viewers for their support of his character. Due to his romance with his wife Hlomu, played by Mbalenhle Mavimbela, Mqhele was dubbed "the national husband" by viewers.

Fans have taken to social media to express their outrage over Bonko's departure from The Wife. Many people believe the show should be cancelled because the number of actors leaving is increasing.

@Tum_Tumy_ said:

"They might as well cancel the show"

@ClammyHarambe wrote:

"With so many actors leaving or left...why are they still going ahead with the 3rd season? Maybe they should just call it The Girlfriend now. "

@AudreyBeryl5 shared:

"I feel like they failed to bring the book to life.... That book is soo good "

@Queen_Pardo posted:

"He! Banna! They must just forget about The Wife season 3 once #thewifeshowmax"

@LoraSedio commented:

"Bonko & Mbali were the reason I watch it. I might as well quit because they both leaving."

@mluja84 replied:

"I will assume Stained Glass doesn't want pay, another old GENERATION 16 SAGA at play from greedy production company."

@cultabz also said:

"Why are they getting rid of main protagonists? Why are they even carrying on with the show? I think I shld just stick to the books"

@NeiRoyal added:

"Bathong I was gonna watch season 3 just for Bonko since Mbalenhle left... Now what must happen??! "

TKZee member Tokollo “Magesh” Tshabalala dies at 45, SA reacts: “Condolences to his family”

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Tokello Tshabalala, also known as "Magesh," has died. He was a member of the legendary Kwaito group TKZee with Zwai Bala and Kabelo Mabalane.

According to City Press, the 45-year-old was discovered dead by a family member on 15 August 2022. The publication further reports that a family member believes his death was caused by epilepsy. Magesh had been battling the chronic disease for a long time.

Tshabalala was a well-known songwriter, as evidenced by netizen comments. His hit songs include Mambotje and Dlala Mapantsula, reports City Press. With his rapping abilities, he completed the three-person group.

