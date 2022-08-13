Gomora viewers were left in their feels following the last episode that saw Buhle, played by the talented Ama Qamata, being shot

The intense scene in which Qhoqhoqho shot Buhle in front of her entire family and friends had Mzansi on the edges of their seats

Social media was a buzz with reactions from fans who all agreed that the last scene was emotional

Gomora viewers got to bid farewell to one of their fav characters in the latest episode. Unfortunately, fans failed to hold back their tears when Qhoqhoqho shot and killed Buhle in the back.

'Gomora' viewers have shared reactions to Buhle's death. Image: @amaqamata.

Source: Instagram

The emotional scene saw Buhle played by the talented and incredibly beautiful Ama Qamata, bowing out of the award-winning soapie. Some fans even speculated that Ama Qamata's character was killed off because she wanted to get back to shooting the Netflix show Blood and Water.

Taking to Twitter, fans expressed that they cried when Buhle was shot. Many also lauded the new head writers for the improvement in the storyline.

@afterglowxxxx said:

"Am I the only one who's struggling to keep her emotions in check during this episode? Yoh, this is heartbreaking."

@lsaaMampofu wrote:

"I hate Qhoqhoqho with all my heart, my liver, my kidneys, my intestines in fact, i hate him with passion with everything in me and the storyline is so boring I am hurt#GomoraMzansi."

@ndailenoshisho

"All seven people defeated by Qho3? They failed Buhle Shem . And for Thati to lose the two kids just like that? The possibility of losing her unborn child is too high. #gomoramzansi."

@mbals_feb added:

"Yoh, mara scene ya Buhle seems so real...I couldn't hold back my tears #GomoraMzansi."

