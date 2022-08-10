Controversial poet and singer Ntsiki Mazwai has made it clear that she does not support EFF or its leader Julius Malema

The media personality fired shots at the politician in a Twitter post following his speech on the just-ended Women's Day

Mzansi defended Juju and told Ntsiki Mazwai to stop being bitter and focus on other important things

Ntsiki Mazwai had much to say after EFF leader Julius Malema's Women's Day speech. The controversial media personality headed to the micro-blogging site, Twitter, to blast the politician.

Ntsiki Mazwai was called out by social media users after ger post slamming EFF leader Julius Malema. Image: @miss_ntsiki_mazwai and @julius.malema.sello.

Mazwai said the fact that Malema, who she described as a "toxic man" who does not respect women, had to say something on the day did not sit well with her. The star even fired shots at South African women who support the EFF, saying they are "clowns". She Tweeted:

"South Africa is the pits..... When a Julius Malema is the one to address and center himself on women's day. A toxic man who has ZERO respect for women...Again eff women are clowns."

Mzansi took to the poet's timeline to share mixed reactions. Some slammed Ntsiki Mazwai and told her to stop being so obsessed with Julius Malema. Other Twitter users said she must focus on President Cyril Ramaphosa's Women's Day address because that's what matters.

@TheAfricanGod_ said:

"Women should start their own political parties to do as they please and stop whining."

@KhanyisaniFumba noted:

"It's ok when women's Day is addressed by Ramaphosa on national stage, it's not ok when Malema is addressing his political party stage. You have that eye of DA and Afriforum u hate JuJu."

@lebohang_elias added:

"She hates him shem!!! She can't even hide it."

@Highonownsuppl1 commented:

"You guys are looking to drag Juju even when it's not even needed, can you kindly explain where when and how Juju disrespected women and who besides the CIC was in your opinion was to have addressed the EFF in such a day."

