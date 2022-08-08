Moneoa opened up about why she took a break from the industry when she was a guest on Dineo Ranaka and Sol Phenduka's radio show

The singer stopped making music long before the Covid-19 pandemic hit the country and the world as she felt low and empty

The stunner's fans took to her timeline to thank her for sharing her life story during the recent interview on Kaya 959

Moneoa has opened up about her long music hiatus. The singer stopped making music before the Covid-19 pandemic hit Mzansi and the world.

Moneoa opened up about why she took a break from the music industry. Image: @moneoa

Source: Instagram

The star was a guest on Dineo Ranaka and Sol Phenduka's 959 Breakfast on Kaya FM recently. She revealed that she felt overwhelmed between 2017 and shortly before she bagged a posh Lux deal.

The media personality further said that during that period, she got tired of carrying other people's baggage while she "was running on empty".

Moneoa also told the former Metro FM presenter and Podcast and Chill co-host that she took a break from the music scene because "she felt lost", reports TshisaLIVE.

"To fill others I need to be filled as well, of course, and I felt very low. I felt empty."

The stunner's followers took to her comment section on Instagram and shared their thoughts on her candid interview. Many said they're happy she's back in the music industry.

febtshego said:

"This was an amazing one. Happy you’re now back doing music again."

luyolo_mngonyama wrote:

"I had to replay these videos because I realized I wasn’t listening. I was just looking at your face. You're absolutely gorgeous. Running over to YouTube."

geegee_straus commented:

"I hope you’re proud of the song that is 'More Than You' and what it is to people out there. You’re amazing."

jonasbusiswa said:

"I relate very well to what Sol has said! Thank you Moneoa for bringing the light or some sort of strength when I needed one."

chyna_fuze added:

"Still so humble @moneoa, you haven't changed one bit. God bless you."

