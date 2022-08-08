Musa Khawula, the controversial Twitter blogger, shared photos of the Uyajola 9/9 host, Jub Jub, with his supposed girlfriend

The photos show the media personality and an unnmaed lady chilling and looking smitten with each other

Mzansi people flocked to Musa's comment section to react and many people claim they had no idea Jub Jub was even dating anyone

Jub Jub's rumoured girlfriend has left Mzansi with mixed reactions after photos of the couple started trending. Image: @MusaKhawula and @official_jubjub

The photos that started circulating the internet this past weekend prove that there is never a dull moment on social media.

Taking to his famous Twitter account, Musa Khawula shared pictures of the couple looking adorable in matching pink outfits. Since then, the post has received over 10,000 likes from internet users.

On Twitter, Musa shared the following photos:

It's still unclear whether the woman in the photo with the Uyajola 9/9 host is the girlfriend or the wife. According to ZAlebs, Jub Jub has been married for a long time to Zenith 'Zee' Mia, an Italian woman from Cape Town. The publication, however, is unsure whether the woman photographed with Jub Jub is Zenith.

After the photos landed on many's timelines, memes and comments have been pouring in under Musa's post. Many people chose to mock the girl, while others praised Jub Jub for following his heart.

@WoMculo said:

"I commend white men for having a sharpest taste when choosing black women. Ayi thina we are failing when going for white women. We always go for the ones that are shaped like an amoeba."

@mdlozman wrote:

"White men don’t choose fokkol, THEY GET HOUNDED BY o Sisi bethu there’s a difference, as soon as he’s just nice to her, once she starts pressing harder, he gets left no choice but to take her. I live with white people, they tell me these things."

@IcebergDru shared:

"Yoh! How do you go from smashing Masechaba Ndlovu, Amanda Du Pont to this. That's an L Maswidi Amaningi."

@Shady_reign posted:

"I feel Jub Jub. Any white woman is better than "ndoda must" with 2+kids."

@NkululekoXaba_ also said:

"He’s smart because he knows that if he does cheat, umlungu would never write to Uyajola 9/9. He’s playing a chess game here "

@lenyora_tumza commented:

"If he had a black wife. She would have dumped him when he went to jail or when he lost lamas**ba ka uya jola 99."

@LadyMay_K added:

"Not wife? Isn’t this the secret wife who married him while he was still in prison?"

