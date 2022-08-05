Jub Jub's show Uyajola 9/9 trumped viewership numbers and is DStv's most-watched local show with 1, 580, 680 viewers

The top five shows on the channel include Gomora , The Queen , Isencane Lengane and Diep City , according to the latest stats apparently released by TVSA

The viewers of Uyajola 9/9 shared that they'll be part of the over million people who watch the show when the new season premieres on Sunday

Uyajola 9/9 is the most-watched Mzansi show on DStv, according to the latest statistics. According to the latest data, Jub Jub's show, about local cheaters, topped the viewership list with 1, 580, 680 viewers.

Gomora, The Queen, Isencane Lengane and Diep City all made it to the top 5 most-watched shows on DStv. The latest stats were shared by @Undlunkulu_Xoli on social media.

Taking to Twitter, she shared that she got the latest stats from TVSA. @Undlunkulu_Xoli added:

"According to the latest June 2022 data, The Queen is still the 3rd most watched on DStv just under 800 000 viewers, a 4,27% increase compared to May 2022."

Many people took to her comment section to share their thoughts on why Uyajola 9/9 is doing well in terms of viewership.

@zilonde wrote:

"People love drama! Give us drama you will get the views."

@LuwiOthandiweyo commented:

"We love seeing people getting caught. Most of all we love reality television #Uyajola99."

@Audzamash commented:

"I'm here for this."

@KatliTee said:

"And on Sunday, I will form part of that 1,580,680."

@Duzi_Mdunge added:

"If this show was on the national broadcaster platforms, it would hit hectic viewership numbers. Way over 10 million."

Uyajola 9/9 shares spicy teaser of upcoming episode

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Uyajola 9/9 is back with a bang. Moja Love TV took to the timeline to share a spicy teaser of Jub Jub's reality show about Mzansi cheaters.

The show will premiere soon and Mzansi is here for it. In the saucy teaser, a woman named Buyiswa, who suspected her man was cheating on her, caught him red-handed in bed with his neighbour.

Taking to Twitter, Moja Love TV captioned the epic clip of the spicy upcoming episode:

"BRAND NEW SEASON of #Uyajola99 Starts on Sunday at 9pm. The friendly neighbour proudly feeds Buyiswa’s boyfriend from top to bottom, something she clearly can’t do."

The viewers of Jub Jub's show took to the channel's comment section on the micro-blogging app to share their views on the epic episode. Many expressed that they can't wait to be entertained every Sunday night.

