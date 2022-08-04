Uyajola 9/9 is returning on Mzansi's screens soon and the show's excited viewers can't wait for their favourite show to premiere

Moja Love TV took to social media to share a spicy teaser of an upcoming episode on Jub Jub's show and Mzansi is here for it

The fans of the reality TV show about South Africa's cheaters shared that their Sundays will never be boring again

Uyajola 9/9 is back with a bang. Moja Love TV took to the timeline to share a spicy teaser of Jub Jub's reality show about Mzansi cheaters.

Jub Jub’s show ‘Uyajola 9/9’ shared a spicy teaser of an upcoming episode. Image: @official_jubjub

The show will premiere soon and Mzansi is here for it. In the saucy teaser, a woman named Buyiswa, who suspected her man was cheating on her, caught him red-handed in bed with his neighbour.

Taking to Twitter, Moja Love TV captioned the epic clip of the spicy upcoming episode:

"BRAND NEW SEASON of #Uyajola99 Starts on Sunday at 9pm. The friendly neighbour proudly feeds Buyiswa’s boyfriend from top to bottom, something she clearly can’t do."

The viewers of Jub Jub's show took to the channel's comment section on the micro-blogging app to share their views on the epic episode. Many expressed that they can't wait to be entertained every Sunday night.

@SaneleKhuzwayo_ wrote:

"Sundays will never be the same again."

@Lloyd4Tebogo commented:

"Things are about to change this Sunday."

@BSgugile said:

"Val'impahla lapho ma'am, hhey!"

@TSamy95 added:

"Reserve a chair for this Sunday."

Jub Jub's Uyajola 9/9 makes a return

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that the new season of Uyajola 9/9 is about to premiere. Moja Love channel is busy promoting the upcoming season of the show about South African cheaters on their social media platforms.

Jub Jub is back as the host of the show following his suspension after serious allegations were levelled against him in December last year. The reality show's fans believe that the new season will serve more sauce than the previous seasons.

Moja Love took to Twitter to let its viewers know that their favourite show is about to hit their screens. The channel wrote:

"Brand new season of #UYAJOLA99 starts on Sunday at 21:00 on MOJALOVE Channel 157."

