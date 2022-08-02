Ayanda Daweti, a Gomora actor, is said to have gotten married after posting a few photos in traditional attire with a beautiful woman

The star is known for keeping his romantic relationships private, but this time he couldn't keep things a secret

Another rumoured wedding is that of media personality and YouTuber Mihlali Ndamase and businessman Leeroy Sidambe

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

Ayanda Daweti, Mzansi's leading actor, took to his timeline to share a few stunning photos with an unknown woman. Many peeps assumed he was getting married based on his caption and the traditional attire they wore.

Former ‘Scandal' actor Ayanda Daweti has sparked a marriage debate online. Image: @ayandadaweti

Source: Instagram

Daweti is well-known for keeping his personal life hidden from prying netizens. This time, however, he exclaimed at the top of his lungs saying:

"Usuku olukhulu (it's a big day)"

Ayanda shared the following snaps on Facebook:

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Fans are still confused by the post, but they have expressed their congratulations to the talented actor and his alleged bae.

Another rumoured wedding is that of influencer and YouTuber Mihlali Ndamase and Leeroy Sidambe. After homewrecking allegations were levelled against Mihlali, the couple has led a highly publicised life.

This time, they sparked an online heated debate after sharing pics of themselves dressed in matching orange traditional attire. The following was posted on Twitter by controversial entertainment blogger Musa Khawula:

Clementine Mosimane and Sparky Xulu leave ‘The Estate’, SA reacts: “Thank you for sharing your talent with us”

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that veteran actress Clementine Mosimane and talented actor Sparky Xulu are also leaving The Estate. Season 3 of the telenovela premiered a few days ago and a list of stars have already packed their bags and left.

Clementine portrayed the character of Mmatshepo Mokobane while Sparky played the role of Siya in the show. Their exit was confirmed by SABC 3 and Clive Morris Productions.

ZAlebs reports that the statement revealed that both the stars will be exiting the show as principal leads this week. Sparky's last day is on Wednesday, 3 August while Clementine will appear for the last time on the show on Friday, 5 August.

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News