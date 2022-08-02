Veteran actress Clementine Mosimane and talented star Sparky Xulu are on their way out of The Estate this week

Their exit was confirmed by SABC 3 and Clive Morris Productions in a statement just a few days after Season 3 of the telenovela premiered

Sparky, who also shared the news on his timeline, will make his final appearance on Wednesday, 3 August and Clementine will appear for the last time on Friday, 5 August

Veteran actress Clementine Mosimane and talented actor Sparky Xulu are also leaving The Estate. Season 3 of the telenovela premiered a few days ago and a list of stars have already packed their bags and left.

Clementine Mosimane and Sparky Xulu are leaving ‘The Estate’. Image: @sparkyxulu, @clementine_mosimane

Source: Instagram

Clementine portrayed the character of Mmatshepo Mokobane while Sparky played the rle of Siya in the show. Their exit was confirmed by SABC 3 and Clive Morris Productions.

ZAlebs reports that the statement revealed that both the stars will be exiting the show as principal leads this week. Sparky's last day is on Wednesday, 3 August while Clementine will appear for the last time on the show on Friday, 5 August.

Sparky took to Instagram to share the sad news with his fans. He thanked the viewers for watching him breathe the life into the character of Siya.

His celeb friends and fans praised him for slaying the character.

Former The Estate actress Dineo Moeketsi-Langa said:

"What masterful work you delivered in this role!!! I am inspired & motivated but most of all I am honoured to have had a front row seat to your excellence. Thank you for the privilege of your friendship, on to the next Sir Xulu. The world is your oyster!!!"

Actor Zola Hashatsi commented:

"Your work is amazing. Thank You."

brenda530725 said:

"I loved watching you as Siya, I hope I get to see more of your brilliance in the future. All the best."

katlego_mankwana wrote:

"Thank you for sharing your talent with us, wishing you all the best hope to see you soon on our screen again."

liya_gq added:

"We will miss you. Thank you for your portrayal of Siya."

Dineo Langa leaves The Estate after 2 seasons

In related news, Briefly News reported that Dineo Langa has dumped The Estate. The actress is not part of the third season of the telenovela. Season 3 of the show premiered on Monday night, 18 July.

The stunner portrayed the character of Mmakoena Molefe for the past two seasons. Entertainment commentator Phil Mphela did not share why the star is exiting the soapie when he shared the news on his timeline.

Dineo made headlines when she exited The Queen a few months back. Peeps took to Twitter and shared mixed views to Dineo's exit from the show. They shared that they enjoyed her character in the show.

Source: Briefly News