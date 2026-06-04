Three armed security guards have been arrested in KwaNdengezi, KwaZulu-Natal, after allegedly attacking an e-hailing driver

The violent incident, captured on video, went viral, prompting a response from KZN Transport MEC Siboniso Duma

Authorities moved in swiftly and arrested the three and recovered three firearms at the scene

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SAPS has arrested the three guards in the violent e-hailing clip. Images: Rodger Bosch and hxyume

Source: Getty Images

KWAZULU NATAL - Three armed security guards have been arrested in KwaNdengezi, KwaZulu-Natal, after allegedly attacking an e-hailing driver and harassing his female passengers in a violent incident that was caught on camera.

Police confirmed that the suspects were taken into custody following swift action by the South African Police Services

Suspects tracked after trending video

According to reports, teams deployed under Lt Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi, working alongside Durban Metro Police, Operation Shanela units, and the Road Traffic Inspectorate, recovered three firearms at the scene. A fourth weapon allegedly used during the attack is still being traced as part of ongoing investigations.

The arrest follows investigations prompted by disturbing footage that went viral, which shows security guards, reportedly linked to a KwaNdengezi Taxi Association, brandishing firearms and ordering the e-hailing driver to drop off his female passengers.

The incident, which reportedly happened on 3 June 2026, has sparked public outrage and renewed concerns over the safety of e-hailing operators in KwaZulu-Natal.

View the video of the arrest here:

KZN Transport MEC weighed in

KwaZulu-Natal MEC for Transport and Human Settlements, Siboniso Duma, condemned the incident, praising law enforcement, led by KZN Provincial Commissioner Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi, for their rapid response and firm action.

Duma confirmed that his office has already met with the driver’s family and that counselling support is being arranged for the victims involved in the ordeal.

Authorities have also opened a probe into the security firm in terms of the Firearms Control Act, as questions mount over the legality of the weapons used during the attack.

Social media praised SAPS

@Mricho82 said:

"Great job from our police for swiftly arresting these idiots who intimidated and endangered the lives of innocent people."

@mikekhosa10 remarked:

"The government need to take firm action against these bullies, and the court must make an example out of them, lock them up"

@_Sir_CharlesR said:

"Well done to the SA Police Service for the swift response."

@Nduuh_Masondo wrote:

"Mkhwanazi did say he will deal with them; they thought he was joking."

@maverickvaks stated:

"Well done SAPS. PSiRA must go in now and check compliance and maybe withdraw permits and licenses."

Calls for swift action

Before the arrest, Duma strongly condemned the incident after receiving distressed calls and a video of the incident from the KZN e-Hailing Council leadership. He said the department has assigned an investigation team to the shooting incident involving a taxi association's security guards in KwaNdengezi.Duma further called for decisive action from the Private Security Industry Regulatory Authority (PSiRA), while stressing that government will continue working closely with the South African Police Service and Metro Police to ensure accountability and prevent similar incidents.

KZN Transport MEC Sboniso Duma praised the swift action of SAPS led by General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi. Images: Frennie Shivambu and Darren Stewart

Source: Getty Images

Chatsworth e-hailing drivers protest

Briefly News also reported that e-hailing drivers in Chatsworth staged demonstrations over rising cases of assaults and intimidation, highlighting ongoing tensions between e-hailing operators and elements within the local transport sector. The drivers called for urgent action after a spate of violent incidents over the weekend. Drivers and representatives from the KwaZulu-Natal E-Hailing Council gathered outside Chatsworth Police Station, demanding justice and stronger safety measures on Monday, 23 February 2026.

Source: Briefly News