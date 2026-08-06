ASAP Rocky spoke out after fans claimed Rihanna's billionaire status meant she was financially supporting him

The rapper drew a clear line between his multi-million dollar wealth and Rihanna's $1.4B fortune, saying her success is never his demise

Social media erupted in debate, with fans divided over whether men should feel insecure when their partners earn more

ASAP Rocky dismissed claims that he is a kept man because of Rihanna's wealth. Image: Taylor Hill

Source: Getty Images

ASAP Rocky has had enough of the 'kept man' narrative. The rapper fired back at fans who suggest he lives in Rihanna's financial shadow, making it clear that his pride in her billion-dollar success has nothing to do with his own self-worth.

The comments came after Rihanna's $1.4 billion net worth became a talking point online, with some implying that Rocky benefits from his partner's wealth rather than standing on his own feet.

Rocky defends his achievements

Rocky was blunt in his response:

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"My woman got billions, I got multi-millions. It's nothing that her success is never my demise."

He went further, saying no one with less money or less to show for themselves could make him feel small about his relationship. He added:

"I've done what I done for myself, and I'm proud of what I did for myself. There's nothing another MF can say to me, especially a MF with less money or less anything to me, to make me feel insecure or less proud about my woman being successful.

Rocky also made it clear that Rihanna's accomplishments belong to her alone.

"What sense does that make? What part of the game is that? You know where I'm from. Like, nah, bro. I'm proud of that woman. She did that. That ain't got nothing to do with me."

Check out the X video below:

Mzansi and the world react

The interview clip posted by user @0xarslan ignited a wide-ranging debate online, drawing responses from people who related to the dynamic and others who questioned the double standard at play.

KwameOd66102827 shared a personal experience:

"When I was in Ghana, my wife got paid higher than me. She was a sonographer; I was a nurse. She earned about 800gh more. I was never bothered. We were happy and content. Nothing to be ashamed of if your wife earns more. Any good woman won't change the behaviour cos of her money."

BigKofe had little patience for the critics:

"Dudes wish they were in his spot or even a spot that looks something like his. They hate him cause they ain't him."

Zizjag2 kept it simple:

"Why would Rocky care when he has his dream woman? He loves her, and she loves him; that is the end of the story."

BRamanki pointed out the inconsistency in how people frame these situations:

"I don't get why a guy always has to defend or explain themselves when it's a woman with more money, but when these baddies marry into rich men it's all normal."

Playoffreese offered some perspective on the selective outrage:

"By the comments you can easily tell who watched the entire interview and who reacted to short clips taken out of context."

Zedcreative had the last laugh:

"Where those saying 'He is a kept man' are posting from. 😂"

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Source: Briefly News