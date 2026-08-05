A video surfaced on social media showing Rihanna dancing provocatively against A$AP Rocky at a packed event surrounded by fans

Rocky returned the energy with a daggering-style move that sent the crowd into a frenzy of screaming and laughter

Fans on social media couldn't help joking about another pregnancy after the couple's wild dance display

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky exchanged provocative dance moves at an event. Image: Theo Wargo/FilmMagic

Source: Getty Images

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky gave onlookers quite the show on 5 August 2026, when a video of the couple's cheeky dance moment at a crowded event made the rounds online.

In the clip, the Fenty Beauty founder bent over and gyrated against Rocky while he stood back and soaked it all in. The fun didn't stay one-sided for long, though.

Rocky soon matched her energy, playfully thrusting against his partner in a move reminiscent of daggering, a high-energy dance style rooted in Jamaican culture. The MC and the crowd lost it, erupting into cheers, screams, and laughter before the pair eventually retired their dance moves.

Another baby on the way?

While the dancing itself was all in good fun, social media users had other things on their minds. The internet wasted no time reading between the lines, with many joking that the couple's body language practically guaranteed a fourth pregnancy announcement was imminent.

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

The couple have built quite the family in a short span of time. They sent the internet into overdrive in 2022 when they confirmed Rihanna was expecting their first child together, son RZA. The following year, 2023, their second son, Riot Rose, arrived.

Then, in September 2025, the pair welcomed their long-awaited baby girl, Rocki Irish Mayers. The running joke online is that the two are assembling their own sports team, and a night out like this only adds fuel to the fire.

They recently went viral for planning a Spider-Man-themed birthday party for Riot, and whether Rihanna and Rocky are done expanding their family remains anyone's guess.

Watch Rihanna and A$AP Rocky's video below.

Social media reacts to Rihanna and A$AP Rocky

The video sparked plenty of entertaining responses across social media. Here is what people had to say.

bedroomdecode admired the pair:

"Such a happy and beautiful couple."

allthingsmagggg joked:

"Y'all keep blaming Rocky for the babies; it's obviously Rih!"

getoffmyheadd said:

"Now we see why she stays pregnant. Let my girl have her fun, lol."

RhulaniNmakamu trolled:

"They really out here collecting kids like limited edition sneakers."

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky fueled baby number four speculation on social media. Image: Jan De Meuleneir / Photonews via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Rihanna debuts tattoo in honour of her kids

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Rihanna's unique tattoo, which was designed by her kids.

The singer shared a glimpse of her new ink, which was instantly met with mixed reactions from fans and critics.

Source: Briefly News