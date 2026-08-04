Thato Rampedi and Sihle announced their breakup in a casual, comedic video filmed together on a couch

The former couple revealed they waited a month before going public, saying they needed time to heal first

Mzansi is divided over the pair's 'best friends after a breakup' plan, with some fans doubting the arrangement will last

Thato Rampedi and Sihle said they will remain friends even though they broke up. Image: Thato Rampedi

Source: Twitter

Thato Rampedi and Sihle have officially confirmed their split, but in true unexpected fashion, they did it together, laughing on a couch with a cat between them. The former couple dropped a candid, selfie-style video in which they casually announced that their romantic relationship is over.

Shot indoors against a plain neutral wall, the clip had a light, comedic tone that caught many viewers off guard given the weight of what was being shared. At one point, the two even held up their cat together, adding to the almost absurdly relaxed atmosphere of the announcement.

How the breakup unfolded

In the video by user Melo_Malebo, Thato and Sihle explained that their relationship grew out of a deep friendship, and while things did not ultimately work out romantically, there were no major fallouts between them. Thato said in the clip:

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"It's not working, it's not working. It's like, yeah, that was a good run. That was fine. That was a good time."

They also revealed that they deliberately waited before making the news public. They both explained:

"We've always been like a month after because obviously we couldn't tell you guys when the heart was sore. Now that the heart was dumb, we can tell you guys."

Watch the X video below:

Mzansi reacts to the split

The video quickly divided social media, with opinions ranging from warmth and admiration to outright scepticism.

Annie_Modiba wrote:

"I saw this, and I have questions that I won't get answers to."

Tee_da_stoic offered a more reflective take:

"Honestly never believed in staying friends after a break up, but I can legitimately say back then it was an immature mindset; sometimes you can genuinely build a better connection."

ShabbaKong was a little more blunt:

"Two people that genuinely like and long for each other a lot, but their sex just wasn't giving. 😭 You can just tell."

Zii said:

"They're still dating, you can tell by the way they look at each other."

VidaAfrica78 observed:

"The girl is not okay with this, hey, she's laughing so much, overly trying to overcompensate for her hurt."

Mluh_Phakathi raised a concern many were thinking:

"Mm, is that healthy though... problem starts when someone finds someone new."

MinajestyVibes added a lighter note:

"Idk why I thought this Thato guy was a Lesbian at first glance. 😭😭😭"

3 Other Briefly News stories about relationships

Former Proteas cricketer JP Duminy stepped out publicly with his new partner, Alannah White, at a formal event in Mumbai.

The Ultimatum: South Africa stars Nkateko Mahange and Sizakele Dhlamini appeared together in a cosy selfie-style video filmed indoors.

stars Nkateko Mahange and Sizakele Dhlamini appeared together in a cosy selfie-style video filmed indoors. Jay Mhlambi shared a storytime TikTok video about a date that went completely off the rails.

Source: Briefly News