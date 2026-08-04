A fan's tweet about Lasizwe making a good boyfriend sparked an unexpected response from the star himself

Lasizwe, born Thulasizwe Dambuza, replied saying he would take the risk for Cyan Boujee

The comment set social media alight with fans weighing in on the unlikely pairing

Lasizwe Dambuza on the left wearing a Zulu traditional outfit. Image: Lasizwe and Cyan Boujee

Source: Facebook

A single fan tweet was all it took to get Lasizwe talking about love, and a surprising name came up. It started when Twitter user OkaMpande posted a lighthearted observation, writing that Lasizwe would have made a good boyfriend. The comment was playful, but what happened next caught followers off guard.

The Cyan he was referring to is Honour Zuma, better known by her stage name Cyan Boujee. Lasizwe Dambuza jumped into the conversation himself. Rather than brush the comment off, he responded directly, writing:

"I would risk it for Cyan… 🤞”

Lasizwe and Cyan Boujee

The pairing raised eyebrows across social media, with many fans amused by the idea. Cyan Boujee is no stranger to public attention herself, and the thought of the two together was enough to get people talking. Fans flooded the replies with a mix of laughter and candid takes on the situation.

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

The South African media personality, comedian, and YouTuber has been very open about his sexuality, stating that he recognised he was gay at the age of 15 and frequently sharing his experiences and identity with the public.

Check out the X post below:

Mzansi reacts to Lasizwe's bold comment

OkaMpande replied with a simple:

"Bang. 😂"

mo_theey wrote:

"You would def wanna tap that ntwana."

Shonempini wrote

"Ey mfanaka bozoziqeda if you were straight siyabonga Abuti. Translated: If you were straight, you were going to finish the girls."

3 Other Briefly News stories about Cyan Boujee

A boutique seller posted a screenshot of influencer Cyan Boujee purchasing a Louis Vuitton duffel bag for R1,600.

Cyan Boujee posted a TikTok video showing off her Louis Vuitton bag after Mzansi accused her of stealing luxury photos from American creator Kernsters.

On 13 May 2026, Cyan Boujee shared a vlog about life after she deactivated her official Instagram and TikTok accounts.

Source: Briefly News