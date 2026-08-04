A pupil from Aquadene Secondary School in Richards Bay performed a classical opera aria backed by a live school orchestra

The TikTok clip sparked confusion online, with many viewers unfamiliar with the Italian opera piece he performed

Some viewers compared the performer's looks to Hollywood actor Anthony Mackie while others called for a music scholarship for him

An orchestra and a young man performing in Richards Bay. Images: @aquadene_secondaryschool/TikTok

Source: TikTok

A pupil from Aquadene Secondary School in Richards Bay delivered a show-stopping opera performance that left TikTok viewers both baffled and blown away.

The school's official TikTok page, @aquadene_secondaryschool, shared the clip on 2 August 2026. In it, a young male performer takes centre stage in what appears to be the school's auditorium, belting out Largo al factotum from Rossini's opera Il barbiere di Siviglia (The Barber of Seville) alongside a full live orchestra.

Aquadene Secondary School is a Quintile 5 public high school situated in the suburb of Aquadene.

A classical aria that stopped the scroll

Largo al factotum is one of the most demanding and well-known arias in the operatic repertoire. According to Wikipedia, sung by the character Figaro, the piece is a rapid-fire, self-celebratory patter song performed in Italian, famous for its breathless repetition of "Figaro! Figaro! Figaro!" The performance requires exceptional breath control, vocal agility and stage confidence, qualities that the Richards Bay pupil appeared to have in abundance.

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Mzansi reacts to the Richards Bay opera star

The comments section on the TikTok page lit up with a mix of confusion, admiration and humour:

@Tucker asked:

"What language is this?"

@Ron House stepped in to explain: "For those who may wonder, this is 'Largo al factotum' from Rossini's opera called Il barbiere di Siviglia (The Barber of Seville). Figaro, whom you hear, is a barber and the village factotum. He sings in praise of himself and his craft..."

@Sonwabile Mcinziba added credibility to the performance, writing:

"I am Italian and the lyrics are correct."

@saniie simply said:

"The confidence 🔥👌🏾💯"

@Sheles was stunned:

"To think that he's a secondary school pupil 😳"

@lindisibiya91 had a wish for the young performer:

"May a fully paid music scholarship from le country Yale language uyiculayo locate you ndodana 🙏🏽" (May a fully paid music scholarship from the country of the language you are singing in find you, son.)

@Double D brought a lighter moment to the comments, comparing the performer to Hollywood actor Anthony Mackie.

Watch the TikTok clip below:

More on SA singing talent

Briefly News recently reported on Tyla, who almost turned down the chance to sing the national anthem at the FIFA World Cup opening ceremony after doubting herself.

recently reported on Tyla, who almost turned down the chance to sing the national anthem at the FIFA World Cup opening ceremony after doubting herself. In another story, a young man got completely overcome with emotion while singing along to a beloved Afrikaans hit, even dropping to his knees mid-song.

Meanwhile, a South African teacher shared a heartwarming video of her Chinese students singing the SA national anthem, leaving Mzansi bursting with pride.

Source: Briefly News