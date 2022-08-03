Interesting details about DJ Njelic: Biography, family, songs, albums, facts

If you are a big fan of music in South Africa, you most definitely recognize DJ Njelic. He has risen through the ranks to become one of the most prominent deejays in the Mzansi nation and is responsible for some of the best mixes in the game. But who is he? Where is he from?

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

Njelic is a South African deejay, vocalist, performer, comedian, and actor. Photo: @njelic_sa on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

DJ Njelic is a South African deejay, vocalist, performer, comedian, and actor. His main focus as a DJ is Amapiano, a style of house music that originated in SA.

DJ Njelic's profiles

Njelic's real name Tshwarelo Motlhako Gender Male Place of birth Soweto, Gauteng, South Africa Nationality South African Ethnicity African Hair colour Black Eye colour Black

Njelic's life story

Tshwarelo Motlhako was born in Soweto, Gauteng, South Africa. Details of his childhood and upbringing are yet to be revealed. Dj Njelic's age also remains unknown as he has yet to reveal which year he was born. However, on July 15, he posted a series of photos, thanking his friends and fans for wishing him a happy birthday.

In an interview with Level Up Live Music Sessions, the Mzansi entertainer was asked where he came up with DJ Njelic. He replied,

The name Njelic started as Njenji. My name is Tshwarelo, my surname is Motlhako, and back then, in high school, I used to play soccer while deejaying elsewhere. But now, for soccer, it is easier for you to get a name, so I was named Njenji because of Palacious.

However, since there was another person with a similar name to Njenji, he decided to call himself Njelic. He also expressed that he was a very good soccer player.

Njelic's family

Not much about his family is known. However, he recently spoke about his mother in an interview with Tbose on My top 10 at 10.

Speaking about his mother, he said that he adores her and thinks she's a cheery person. He also holds her in high regard and appreciates her for taking care of him through his childhood.

My mother was a very jolly person who loved speaking. She was one of those mothers who were never afraid of reprimanding you. She was very popular in the community, and everyone wanted to be around her. She was very outspoken, loved alcohol, and just hanging out.

He also expressed that he grew up with a step-father whom he described as a good man who loved to work. The man stepped up and became a father figure for Njelic. He added,

At first, I didn't like the idea of him dating my mother, but as time went on, I noticed that this person is making m mother happy. You cant give your mother all the happiness in the world.

Njelic's career

DJ Njelic. Photo: @njelic_sa on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Tshwarelo wears man hats. He is a South African deejay, vocalist, performer, comedian, and actor. However, he is most recognized as a disk jockey, mainly working with Amapiano songs. The song that made him popular was Shesha Geza, which was released in May 2019 and has over 2 million views on YouTube.

DJ Njelic's songs

Motlhako has also released many songs. They include:

Wamuhle

Bophelo Ke Ntwa

Ebumnandini

Phanda

Tsotsi

Mudle Mali'Yakhe

Shesha

Krag

Messiah

Jabula

Hamba Juba

Abadeleli

Maria Nova

The Life

Africa My Africa

Ho Monate Sandton

Woza

Speaking on Level Up Music Sessions, the popular deejay spoke about who his inspiration is,

My music is basically based on my background, how I grew up and how I listened to music back then. How I associate with people. I dont just get inspired by something that is out of my reach. I always follow those who are my heroes.

When asked to give words of motivation to upcoming artists, he advised that first, they must not sell themselves cheaply. Then, he added that they should put their work out there by taking advantage of online platforms like YouTube and Instagram.

DJ Njelic has created a big name for himself as an amapiano artist and deejay. He continues to release good music and mixes for the Mzansi nation and the whole continent of Africa.

READ ALSO: Andrew Tate's net worth, age, girlfriend, family, education, height, career, profiles

Briefly.co.za recently published an article citing Andrew Tate's net worth, among other facts about him. Andrew is a celebrated American British former professional Cruiserweight kickboxer, vlogger, sports commentator, and businessman.

He is best known for being a three-time ISKA world champion. Read on for more info.

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News