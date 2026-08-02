US surfer Luke Guinaldo, known for his reserved personality at home, shared a TikTok showing a completely different side of himself in South Africa

The Huntington Beach surfer was spotted at a WSL surfing event, dancing, meeting fans and soaking up the local energy on 22 July 2026

His caption 'Life is just better here' struck a chord with South Africans, who flooded the comments with pride

US surfer, Luke Guinaldo, in SA. Images: @lukeguinaldo

Source: TikTok

A US surfer known for being introverted at home found himself completely transformed by the warmth of South African people during a recent visit to the country.

Luke Guinaldo, a competitive surfer from Huntington Beach, California, posted a TikTok on 22 July 2026 that quickly caught people's attention. The clip, captioned "Life is just better here," showed two very different versions of the young athlete side by side.

Back in the United States, Guinaldo appeared noticeably reserved in a grocery store, keeping to himself and visibly anxious around people. The mood shifted entirely once the footage cut to South Africa. There, he was surrounded by kids at the beach, dancing freely, laughing and chatting with fans who were eager to learn more about him and his story.

The contrast was impossible to miss.

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South Africa brings out a new side of the surfer

Guinaldo has been competing in surfing for several years and placed third at the USA Surfing Championships in both 2019 and 2020, before earning second place in 2021, all in the U16 category. He also represents brands including Hurley, Jack's Surfboards, Futures Fins and T.Patterson Surfboards.

His visit to South Africa appeared to be tied to a WSL (World Surf League) event. But it was not the competition that got people talking. It was the joy on his face while simply being among people.

Mzansi Reacts to the Viral TikTok

South Africans and fans from around the world had a lot to say in the comments section of the TikTok page:

@Kerri wrote:

"You'll NEVER meet friendlier people than South Africans."

@Baby girl said:

"You can't be Anti-social in Mzansi 😂, they will force you to talk even if you don't want to."

@BLAKELY🪩🥂✝️ shared:

"Yeah South Africa is the best 💗"

@Kenzie added:

"Bru basically in SA everyone is your chommie whether you like it or not. And I wouldn't have it any other way 🇿🇦✌️ No DNA jst RSA ❤️🇿🇦"

The video gathered over 270 comments, with many South Africans proud that their country had such a visible effect on a visitor who clearly arrived expecting nothing out of the ordinary and left with a completely different outlook.

Watch Luke Guinaldo's South Africa video on TikTok below:

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Source: Briefly News