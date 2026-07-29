A South African woman was surprised with a brand-new white Ford Ranger Raptor just two days after her partner asked what car she wanted

The video captured the luxury vehicle parked outside their home as family gathered to witness the special moment

South Africans online were moved by the gesture, with many women admitting they were searching for a man just like him

A local woman was speechless after her partner surprised her with a brand-new car just two days after asking which car she wanted. Image: @_lerato

Source: TikTok

A South African woman's wish came true faster than she could have imagined. TikTok user @_lerato__ shared the emotional moment on 28 July 2026, and it quickly warmed hearts across Mzansi. The clip shows a gleaming white Ford Ranger Raptor parked outside a home, with family members gathered around as the surprise unfolded.

A gift two days in the making

Just two days earlier, her partner had asked her which car she wanted. He then delivered exactly that. The video also captures the couple inside the truck's modern interior, where she shows off her ring. The moment was made special by the speed of it all. There was no long wait or elaborate planning process. He asked, she answered, and two days later, the Raptor was sitting in the driveway.

The Ford Ranger Raptor is one of the most sought-after bakkies on South African roads, known for its bold design and high performance. Receiving one as a surprise gift, coupled with an engagement, made this video one of the most talked-about clips of the week.

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Watch the sweet surprise in the TikTok video below:

Mzansi reacts to the husband's surprise

The comment section said it all. While most celebrated the couple, more than a few women admitted they were quietly searching for a man with the same energy.

User @Motherof3 wrote:

"They are now going to look for your man on TikTok and DM him 🥺."

User @yourmomz309 said:

"Congrats!! I have the same one, 10/10."

User @sinegugus2 warned:

"Hide him; I know some girls will inbox him."

User @Alakhe shared:

"Halala, my sister. This is what was in God's mind when he blessed your marriage. Congratulations mama."

User @Liyaah 🩷 asked:

"Guys, honestly, where do you find these men? Because I have suffered, yoh 🥹!"

User @Karabo Tshiamo Mosel added:

"Your car is beautiful, congrats."

3 Briefly News articles about surprises

A young South African man surprised his grandmother with a thoughtful morning delivery of pink pyjamas and matching slippers, touching the hearts of many viewers.

A South African bride was gifted a brand-new, designed dress and a mini ceremony from strangers who rallied behind her after she was bullied online for her original outfit.

A university student moved South Africans after visiting a taxi rank to surprise her hardworking father with lunch, inspiring praise online for his role as a present and supportive dad.

Source: Briefly News