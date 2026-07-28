Trevor Noah dropped a comedic TikTok promoting South Africa's tourism, playing the role of a one-man hospitality headquarters

The comedian tackled real viewer questions about the country's diverse climates, cultures, affordability, and wildlife

The video quickly caught attention online, with fans and sceptics alike sharing their own takes on South Africa as a travel destination

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Trevor Noah joked about Elon Musk while responding to questions about South Africa. Image: Amy Sussman

Source: Getty Images

Trevor Noah is back doing what he does best — making people laugh while slipping in something genuinely useful. On 27 July 2026, the South African comedian posted a TikTok tourism video that has since set the internet ablaze, positioning himself as the unofficial spokesperson for his home country.

Trevor Noah answers questions about South Africa

Shot across a mix of settings, the clip opens at an indoor office dressed up as the "South African Hospitality Headquarters," before cutting to sweeping outdoor footage of mountains, waterfalls, beaches, and safari landscapes. Noah addresses the camera directly in his signature deadpan style, fielding actual questions from fans who, as he put it, seem to believe he is the only South African they can ask anything.

"Why not ask Black Coffee, Charlize? Elon? Okay, maybe don't ask Elon," he quipped early on, drawing laughs before diving into the tourism pitch.

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He tackled a range of real viewer concerns: one traveller packed only beach clothes without realising South Africa spans multiple climate zones; another was surprised to discover that the country is home to far more cultures than just the Zulu Kingdom, including some of the oldest human remains ever found. Noah also addressed affordability, noting that one commenter had already done his job for him by raving about how far their money stretched during a 10-day visit.

"Won't she be travelling? You just spoke about it!" he joked in response.

The video closes with official "Visit South Africa" branding, confirming the clip is a formal promotional piece rather than a spontaneous personal post.

Peeps react to video of Trevor Noah

The reactions online were as varied as the landscapes Noah showcased. While many viewers found themselves genuinely tempted to book a trip, others were not entirely convinced, saying that Noah's video was damage control after the anti-illegal immigration marches.

@Elikem called the clip "Damage Control 😂😂," suggesting the video was timed to address South Africa's image concerns.

@Khumo_covr admitted the video stirred up national pride, writing:

"Make me wanna visit my own country 😭"

@Steven M offered a starkly different perspective, cautioning:

"As a black man, avoid SA. I had a brutal experience at OR Tambo airport."

Watch Trevor Noah's full tourism pitch below:

Trevor Noah gave a crash course on South Africa in viral video. Image: John Nacion/Variety

Source: Getty Images

Nota Baloyi slams Trevor Noah after rumoured R33 million tourism deal

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported that Trevor Noah was allegedly offered a multi-million-rand deal from the government to advertise the South African tourism industry.

Nota Baloyi slammed Trevor Noah and these rumours and accused him of using black people for his gain.

Source: Briefly News