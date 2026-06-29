Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma, leader of the March and March Movement, has shared detailed logistics ahead of the national shutdown scheduled for 30 June 2026

She released official starting points and routes for marches across several provinces in South Africa

Previously, a leaked conversation revealed Ngobese-Zuma's reasons for rejecting an interview with a Zimbabwean journalist

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Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma released the official starting points and routes for marches. Image: jacintangobese

Source: Instagram

Preparations for the upcoming national shutdown on Tuesday, 30 June 2026, have shifted into high gear, with organisers now rolling out detailed plans for where marches will begin across the country. With just hours to go, attention is firmly on March and March Movement leader Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma, who has been actively sharing logistics ahead of the nationwide action.

Ngobese-Zuma took to X (formerly Twitter) on Sunday, 28 June 2026, posting official posters outlining starting points for different provinces ahead of the national shutdown. The updates come as supporters prepare to take to the streets in protest against illegal migration, with organisers urging participants to follow designated routes and guidelines.

Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma shares march starting points

In Tzaneen, marchers will gather at the Tzaneen Show Grounds at 8 a.m. before setting off together. Organisers have also made it clear that no weapons will be allowed at the gathering, as the march is expected to remain peaceful.

In Kimberly, Northern Cape, marchers will meet at Kemo Hotel and march to the Premier’s office. Marchers in Kroonstad in the Free State are expected to meet at HA Smith at 8 am.

On Monday, 29 June 2026, Ngobese-Zuma shared additional starting points for the national action. Her post was captioned:

“More starting points for tomorrow’s Marches 🙏🏻🇿🇦 For the Love of South Africa.”

According to the posters, marchers in Johannesburg are encouraged to meet at Beyers Naude Square at 9 a.m. and march to Hillbrow. In Pretoria, they will meet at Church Square at 9 a.m. and march to Sunnyside; in the Western Cape, in Cape Town, the march will start at the Provincial Parliament at Wale Street at 10 a.m., and in Mpumalanga Province, marchers are instructed to meet at the park between the hospital and waterworks at 9 a.m in Emalahleni.

See the post by clicking the link.

Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma explains why she rejected Zimbabwean journalist

In other news, a leaked conversation between Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma and a Zimbabwean journalist, Limukani Mathe. In the leaked WhatsApp chat, the former VUMA FM radio host shared why she declined a podcast interview with the Zimbabwean journo.

The WhatsApp chat was leaked by the journalist on his official X account. The screenshot sparked widespread debate on social media, with many users defending Ngobese-Zuma's decision.

Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma accused the government of fear-mongering. Image: jacintangobese

Source: Instagram

Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma accuses government of creating fear

Briefly News reported that Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma accused the government of creating fear ahead of the planned national shutdown.

She insisted the nationwide demonstrations would be peaceful and said the movement had a different objective than many believe. Ngobese-Zuma also addressed comparisons to the July 2021 unrest and questioned the government's heavy security response.

Source: Briefly News