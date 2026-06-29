Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma allegedly declined a podcast interview with Zimbabwean journalist Limukani Mathe

The journalist shared a screenshot of an alleged WhatsApp conversation where she explained why she was turning down his invitation

The screenshot sparked widespread debate on social media, with many users defending Ngobese-Zuma's decision

Zimbabwean journalist leaked his conversation with Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma. Image: DrLimukaniMathe/X, jacintangobese/Instagram

Source: UGC

As preparations intensify for the planned national shutdown on Tuesday, 30 June 2026, March and March Movement leader Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma has found herself at the centre of another social media debate. This time, the discussion was sparked by a Zimbabwean journalist who claimed she declined an invitation to appear on his podcast and shared what he alleged was a screenshot of their private conversation.

Zimbabwean journalist Limukani Mathe took to his official X (Twitter) account on Sunday, 28 June 2026, claiming that Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma had refused to grant him an interview because she believed he would expose her. Alongside his post, he shared a screenshot that he alleged showed a WhatsApp exchange between the two. The post was captioned:

“Jacinta said no to my podcast invitation. She is afraid that I said l will cook her. I really made her scared.”

In the leaked conversation, Ngobese-Zuma did not reject the interview altogether. Instead, she questioned the journalist's credibility after he allegedly criticised her on X before requesting an interview. The alleged message read:

“I don't mind doing interviews; however, I don't understand why you have to write about me on X in that manner and still expect me to see you as a credible journalist?”

See the screenshot below:

SA reacts after Zimbabwean journalist leaks Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma chat

The leaked WhatsApp conversation quickly gained traction on social media, with many users debating whether Ngobese-Zuma's decision was justified.

Here are some of the comments:

@MokoenaDee said:

“This was the right judgment call. Journalism is built on credibility, fairness and respect. If you’re prepared to publicly ridicule or disparage someone, don’t expect them to then lend you their time, expertise or reputation. Professionalism is earned, not demanded.”

@Mjudana advised:

“Take time to review your own material on her, purpose, objectives and nation at large, of what they are trying to achieve, maybe you’ll see why she or others like her would not see the benefit of that interview, you don’t lead with degradation and disrespect, then ask for a “chat”!”

@ZukzFranco asked:

“Have you done interviews with Emmerson Mnangagwa?”

@Brother_718 agreed:

“Fitting response from her. You have already formed your own opinion of her. You were never going to be impartial in your questioning. You should have asked her for a Debate instead coz you already have a differing view from hers.”

@marutlolle highlighted:

“But she just said she doesn’t mind interviews, but clearly your manners - and possibly your journalistic integrity. I have seen you debate and have seen her debate. She will cook you.”

Mzansi reacted to a leaked chat of Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma rejecting a Zimbabwean journalist. Image: jacintangobese

Source: Instagram

Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma reacts to Ramaphosa’s migration plan

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported that Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma weighed in on President Ramaphosa's proposed five-point strategy to deal with illegal immigration.

South Africans expressed mixed reactions to Ngobese-Zuma's take on Ramaphosa's speech ahead of the planned national shutdown.

Source: Briefly News