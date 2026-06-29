Dr Musa Mthombeni and Liesl Laurie trended after a viral video sparked allegations that they have a secret daughter

The video originally came from Dr Musa's Instagram as part of what appeared to be a Mercedes-Benz V-Class brand collaboration

Social media reacted strongly to the allegations, highlighting the impact of online engagement bait

South Africans speculated that Dr Musa Mthombeni and Liesl Laurie have a secret daughter. Image: liesllaurie

Source: Instagram

Broadcaster and medical doctor Dr Musa Mthombeni and his wife, former Miss South Africa Liesl Laurie, have once again found themselves at the centre of social media speculation. This time, a viral video convinced some users that the celebrity couple have secretly been raising a child away from the public eye.

The couple have frequently faced questions about when they plan to have children, particularly on X (formerly Twitter). In 2024, they publicly addressed the constant speculation and pushed back against what they described as the "pregnancy police." Now, the conversation has resurfaced after a beach outing sparked fresh rumours.

Video sparks secret child claims about Dr Musa and wife

X user @DonaldMakhasane kicked off the conversation after sharing a video of Dr Musa Mthombeni and Liesl Laurie enjoying a day at the beach with a young girl. The user jokingly suggested that the child was their daughter and claimed the couple had managed to keep her a secret. The post read:

“Why didn't you guys tell me that Dr Musa and Liesl Mthombeni already have a child this grown? 👀👀, I thought they didn't have, they scammed us🥺🥺. Congratulations to my faves 🙌🙌🔥”

Watch the video below:

Who is the young girl in Dr Musa's video?

Dr Musa Mthombeni originally shared the clip on his Instagram account as part of what appeared to be a brand partnership with the Mercedes-Benz V-Class. In the caption, Musa tagged Nicoleen Human, suggesting that the young girl featured in the video is her daughter rather than his and Liesl's. The post was captioned:

"It’s a big day in South Africa today, and history will be made. What better way to enjoy the day than with family? Here is proof that a V-Class actually transports families 🤣. V-ClassFamiliesAreUp? Yes? Let’s all have the joy the afternoon before we show the Canadians that 'The Boys The Boys' are not the ones to play with. What’s your score prediction?"

The young girl's name is Mia, and Liesl Laurie is her aunt.

SA reacts to claim about Musa Mthombeni and Liesl Laurie

The post went viral on the microblogging platform and sparked a flurry of reactions. While others explained who the young girl in the video was, others called out the X user for turning a deeply personal topic into engagement bait.

Here are some of the comments:

@Wothi_ndosi85 questioned:

“A lot of you aren't worried about any potential future consequences of things you say online neh?”

@mehlomakhulu87 reproached:

“You just want their fertility to be a topic neh. And she gets to be called names and stuff. Umdala.”

@TshidiPruddie remarked:

“That might be a kid from Liesl's family.”

@busiwe_bubu criticised:

“Engagement farming with sensitive topics 🚮”

@Pinkdoll_love asked:

“Why are you playing like that? What if they really want a child but they having difficulties?”

@Gosiame10111 remarked:

“Lying for reactions is an act of desperation for Elon's money. You’re losing your worth, ‘NTATE’. Watch out before you just become an unreliable source generally, ‘NTATE.’ Your title doesn’t suit your doings 💔🤷🏽‍♂️”

@LusaphoGqobo asked:

“How did he manage to hide this because he’s always posting every detail?”

Mzansi speculated that Dr Musa Mthombeni and Liesl Laurie have a child together. Image: liesllaurie

Source: Instagram

Dr Musa Mthombeni reacts to cheating rumours

This isn't the first time Musa Mthombeni and Liesl Laurie's lives have been the centre of online speculation.

Earlier this year, Briefly News reported that Musa Mthombeni broke his silence following allegations that he had been unfaithful to his wife during a boys' trip in Thailand.

Taking to his official X account, the medical doctor also leaned into the moment and turned it to his advantage.

Source: Briefly News