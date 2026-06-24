Netflix's hit series The Polygamist has officially transitioned from a local South African phenomenon into a global conversation, catching the attention of major Hollywood names.

Canadian R&B duo DVSN took to X (formerly Twitter) to live-tweet their sheer shock at the show's toxic protagonist, Jonasi Gomora, played flawlessly by Sdumo Mtshali

South African fans are howling with laughter and are thoroughly entertained by the duo's hilarious reactions to the series

Reflecting on the massive international wave of praise, Mtshali told Briefly News that the global reception of his work has been incredibly affirming

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DVSN shared a hilarious review of ’The Polygamist’s Jonasi Gomora. Images: Prince Williams/Getty Images, sdumo123/ Twitter

Source: UGC

South African television is officially having its global moment, and the international community cannot handle the heat. Netflix's hit drama series, The Polygamist, has transcended local screens to become a massive global discussion. Among the millions of viewers currently glued to their screens are Canadian R&B duo DVSN, who recently took to social media to live-tweet their chaotic reactions to Mzansi's most toxic on-screen villain.

On 22 June 2026, either singer Daniel Daley or producer Nineteen85 took over the duo’s shared X (formerly Twitter) page to vent their absolute disbelief over the character of Jonasi Gomora, portrayed by the brilliant Sdumo Mtshali.

Known for his melodramatic film empires and complex family sagas, American film mogul Tyler Perry is usually the blueprint for high-stakes drama. However, DVSN argued that even Perry could never dream up a villain as sinister and messy as Jonasi.

"Tyler Perry at his most diabolical couldn’t create a character as Filthy as JONASI GOMMORAH! SA, you were right! And I’m NOT DONE, so don’t ruin anything for me, lol."

As the binge-session continued, the OVO Sound artists dropped a hilarious, unfiltered follow-up post slamming the character's non-existent morals and declaring that Jonasi deserves the absolute worst ending possible.

"Nah, Jonas respects nothing. He must be stopped at all costs at this point. The man has no soul, no conscience and NO AGE LIMITS? Off with his bald head. I think his daughter should do the job, just pull up with the stick and finish this. I think when he dies, he’ll just evaporate into dust and STI vapour."

DVSN were blown away by Sdumo Mtshali's performance on ’The Polygamist.’ Images: Prince Williams/WireImage, sdumo123/ Twitter

Source: UGC

DVSN’s viral rave reaction comes on the heels of the show's skyrocketing international success, seeing it trend at number one in 16 countries. Audiences worldwide, including some of Hollywood's biggest stars, have been visibly blown away by Mtshali's masterclass in acting.

Speaking exclusively to Briefly News about the overwhelming international praise, a grateful Sdumo Mtshali revealed that seeing the world embrace his performance has been deeply rewarding after years of dedication to his craft.

"It’s so affirming, years of trusting the process, trusting God.. It’s fantastic."

With international heavyweights like DVSN and, most recently, actress Taraji P. Henson, completely locked into the storyline, The Polygamist continues to prove that South African storytelling can easily compete on the world stage.

See DVSN's posts below.

Social media in stitches at DVSN's reaction

The timeline erupted in laughter at the duo's reaction to The Polygamist.

SweetxOblivion said:

"Omg, seriously, I know Tyler Perry was punching the air when he saw that show. Never seen someone script a more trifling character than Tyler Perry."

asybussy was amused:

"Everyone is locked in, sana."

JustNonzuzo praised Sdumo Mtshali:

"Oh, Sdumo Mtshali, you've outdone yourself."

Prudenc95911543 reacted:

"My favourite thing rn is seeing you crash out over Jonasi."

meeenx_ wrote:

"Jonasi has the world shook!"

sbetweene was in stitches:

"Even DVSN is shook."

Lebo M sings praises for The Polygamist

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared Lebo M's reaction to Netflix's hit series, The Polygamist.

Like many viewers, the legendary composer was completely blown away by the show and its lead, singing the praises of the talented cast and crew for delivering a world-class production.

Source: Briefly News