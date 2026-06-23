The Polygamist actress Kwanele Mthethwa reflected on the overwhelming love she's received since the premiere

The South African Netflix series has been trending at number 1 in over 16 countries worldwide

Fans, the official Netflix page, and South African celebrities like Rorisang Mohapi Grootboom and Asavela Mngqithi flooded Kwanele's post with compliments

Kwanele Mthethwa reflected on the global success 'The Polygamist' has received. Photos: @kwanele.xx

Source: Instagram

Following the recent debut of Netflix’s highly buzzed-about new show, The Polygamist, South African star Kwanele Mthethwa shared her deep appreciation for the massive international support she's received.

Adapted from Sue Nyathi’s novel, the hit series is dominating conversations not just locally, but globally, even catching the attention of Hollywood heavyweight Taraji P. Henson, who said she watched all 22 episodes in one day.

Kwanele Mthethwa thanks her fans

South African actress, Kwanele Mthethwa (30), rose to fame with her role as Ayanda in Mzansi Magic's Isithembiso in 2009. Her fame skyrocketed upon the release of The Polygamist in June 2026.

In The Polygamist, Kwanele Mthethwa plays Matipa Nkosi, an ambitious and highly educated corporate climber who becomes deeply entangled in the complicated life of the show’s central character, wealthy businessman Jonasi Gomora (played by S’dumo Mtshali).

On her official Instagram account, Kwanele showed her appreciation by writing:

"5 days in and the love has honestly been overwhelming!!🥺 Thank you to every single person who has watched, shared, messaged, posted, recommended and supported this show. We poured so much into this and seeing it connect with people means more than words can explain. Thank you for showing up for us, for the story, and for these characters. We see you and we appreciate you deeply.🙏🏽"

The post continued,

"A special thank you to my acting coach @camillawaldman THANK YOU! For pushing me past comfort and reminding me to trust the work. Every moment on screen carries pieces of what you poured into me. Grateful always, Behind every performance is discipline, uncomfortable growth, countless notes and someone who refused to let me play small. Thank you for sharpening the craft. We’re only getting started 🎭✨"

Fans' reactions to Kwanele's reflection

Thousands of fans, the official Netflix page, and South African celebrities like Rorisang Mohapi Grootboom and Asavela Mngqithi flooded Kwanele's appreciation post with heartfelt compliments.

@rorisang_mohapi_grootboom encouraged Kwanele by writing:

"😍🙌you did that!"

@asavela__m's comment reached 256 likes and she said:

"So proud 🙌🏾🙌🏾 ❤️"

@shanoonshaley complimented Kwanele's acting skills:

"I really love the way you delivered your role as Matipa. Much love from Kenya...😍"

The official page for Netflix South Africa @netflixsa left a heartfelt message for Kwanele:

"You're amazing sweeeeety!"

@w.mbatha, who is Wendy Mbatha, the sister of Nomzamo Mbatha, praised Kwanele Mthethwa's acting:

"You did absolutely amazing Bbe👏🔥❤️"

Kwanele Mthethwa and S'dumo Mtshali received worlwide acclaim for starring in 'The Polygamist'. Photos: @kwanele.xx

Source: Instagram

The Polygamist has Hollywood A-listers buzzing

Speaking about The Polygamist, Briefly News reported about how the South African series has reached global fame. The iconic American television host Sherri Shepherd shared a video on 18 June 2026 expressing her excitement about the series. In the post, she wrote:

"Can we talk about #thepolygamist on @netflix … I thought #crazyrichasians was something but these #crazyrichafricans is on a whole other level! I can't… turn it off!"

Her comments quickly caught the attention of actress Taraji P. Henson, who had her say about it in the comments section.

Source: Briefly News