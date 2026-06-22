The Polygamist stars Gugu Gumede and Kwanele Mthethwa left fans delighted after a video surfaced of them dancing together

The viral video features the talented actresses putting their on-screen rivalry aside, grooving to a track inspired by the hit Netflix series

Captivated by their striking good looks and undeniable chemistry, fans jokingly flooded social media with references to their shared on-screen husband, Jonasi Gomora

Gugu Gumede and Kwanele Mthethwa's dance video went viral. Images: itsgugugumede, kwanele.xx

Source: Instagram

The cast of The Polygamist continues to prove that the fierce on-screen rivalry between them strictly ended when the directors shouted, "cut."

Actresses Gugu Gumede and Kwanele Mthethwa recently sent social media into an absolute frenzy after a video surfaced showing the two dazzling stars sharing a joyful moment and dancing together behind the scenes.

The delightful video emerged on 20 June 2025, landing right at the height of the global hype surrounding the gripping drama series.

In the hit show, Gugu portrays the dignified Joyce Gomora, the original wife of the wealthy and complicated patriarch, Jonasi Gomora (Sdumo Mtshali). Kwanele, on the other hand, plays the fiercely ambitious Matipa Nkosi, Jonasi’s mistress-turned-second-wife and the mother of his twins.

While their characters are constantly locked in a bitter war for Jonasi’s love, their real-life relationship appears to be full of warmth and mutual respect.

Gugu Gumede and Kwanele Mthethwa danced together to a viral song inspired by 'The Polygamist.' Images: itsgugugumede, kwanele.xx

Source: Instagram

In the viral clip, the two stunning actresses can be seen showcasing their impressive dance moves to a song that was directly inspired by the supernovela itself.

It didn't take long for the timeline to flood the comment section and gush over the surprise interaction. Aside from praising the actresses for their incredible talent and professionalism, fans could not help but swoon over their striking good looks and undeniable chemistry.

As expected, viewers of The Polygamist could not resist making witty references to the show’s chaotic storyline. Many jokingly branded the duo as "Jonasi's wives."

Watch Gugu Gumede and Kwanele Mthethwa's video below.

Social media weighs in on Gugu and Kwanele's video

Fans gushed over "Jonasi's wives" in the comment section. Read some of the comments below.

NdzuCartman showed love to the stars:

"These two ladies are beautiful, bandla! They make me as a South African woman, proud shem."

Znahnana joked:

"They look so beautiful. These are the wigs they should have had on the show."

lerato_lalove admired Gugu Gumede:

"So glad Gugu Gumede chose her health. I really love her slimmer look."

Tlhogi_M_ wrote:

"South Africans are just magical."

kaymsibi added:

"They are stunning."

severeexception was impressed:

"This is the most organic press run I’ve ever seen."

Lebo M shares his thoughts on The Polygamist

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared Lebo M's thoughts on Netflix's hit supernovela The Polygamist nearly a week after its premiere.

The legendary composer sang the praises of the cast and crew behind the incredible production, describing it as "unbelievable."

He also commented on Jonasi Gomora's toxic lifestyle that ultimately led to his demise, jokingly claiming that he ruined things for other men.

Source: Briefly News