A Pretoria producer took a viral TV moment and flipped it into an Amapiano vibe that has Mzansi talking

The creative process behind the track shows how everyday sounds and familiar moments can become something completely fresh

Social media users flooded the comments after spotting a familiar line that instantly got people hooked

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Killorbeezbeatz sampled The Polygamist. Image: @killorbeezbeatz

Source: Facebook

A Pretoria-based artist has sampled sounds from one of Netflix’s most talked-about series into an infectious Amapiano sound. South Africans cannot get enough of it.

In a Facebook video shared by @Killerbeezbeatz on 17 June 2026, the producer takes viewers through his creative process by showing the original clips he sampled before turning them into an Amapiano beat. Among the standout scenes used in the track is the now-viral line, "Haibo, Jonasi." Proudly showing off the sound, the artist captioned the video:

"I Turned 'Jonasi' Into Amapiano."

Sampling is an old practice in creating music. Image: @Future music

Source: Getty Images

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How sampling works

Central Music Institute explains that sampling is when producers take a piece of sound from an existing song, film, TV clip, or recording and reuse it in a new track. This can be anything from a full chorus or vocal line to small parts like drum hits or bass notes. The sample is then changed by looping it, cutting it up, or altering its pitch and speed so it fits the new song and sometimes sounds completely different from the original.

Sampling has been part of music for a long time and became especially popular in hip-hop and house music in the 1970s and 1980s, where DJs used breakbeats and disco sounds to build new tracks. Earlier forms include jazz musicians borrowing ideas in live performances and experimental “music concrète” in the 1940s, which used recorded everyday sounds. Technology like samplers and MPC machines later made it easier and cheaper for producers to create entire songs using samples.

View the Facebook poste below:

Mzansi vibes to the song

South Africans couldn't get enough of the song as they shared how they felt about it as well as some suggestions, in the comments. This is what Mzansi had to say on his page:

Culturecity ZA said:

"Someone had to do it."

Šbuda Sibanda Mlotshwa wrote:

"Haibo Jonasi Remix"

Buhle Latha said:

"That HAIBO Jonasi! is so fire."

Xolile Dlamini suggested:

"Should be opening track for season 2."

Rollin Rakgoale said:

"The Polygamist is the series of the year and now we have song of the year out of it."

And Abie Letsoalo added:

"It needs that's part were Jonas says "heeehh!!!" After the whiskey sip."

More Briefly News Stories on The Polygamist

Viewers of The Polygamist were left emotionally triggered after Jonasi’s daughter confronted him with a heartfelt letter, sparking strong reactions online.

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’s HIV storyline on Facebook, arguing that it is realistic and important despite criticism from some audiences. Sdumo Mtshali criticised the toxic behaviour of his character Jonasi in The Polygamist and warned young viewers about the negative influence such behaviour could have.

Source: Briefly News