A public swimming pool in Emfuleni has been left in a shocking state, filled with green algae after two decades of neglect

Footage shared by Livinginsatv on 30 July 2026 showed the once-beloved facility completely overtaken by algae

South Africans reacted with outrage and sadness, with many blaming municipal neglect for the pool's condition

Emfuleni swimming pool has deteriorated over the years. Image: Mwabonje / Pexels

Source: UGC

A public swimming pool in Emfuleni has become a symbol of municipal failure after footage of its current condition left South Africans furious online. The video, shared by Livinginsatv on 30 July 2026, showed the pool completely overtaken by thick green algae. What was once a place where residents gathered to swim and cool off during summer has sat untouched for roughly 20 years, its water now a murky green surrounded by overgrown trees under an otherwise clear blue sky.

Emfuleni pool's 20-year decline

The footage drew strong reactions from people who either grew up visiting the pool or simply recognised it as another piece of public infrastructure left to decay. For many commenters, the images were not surprising but still deeply disheartening.

The Emfuleni Local Municipality, which falls under the Sedibeng District Municipality in Gauteng, has faced years of criticism over service delivery failures, including water supply issues, infrastructure deterioration and financial mismanagement. Watch the video that sparked the outrage.

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

The condition of public swimming pools in South Africa tends to be poor. Image: Mihmanduganli / Pexels

Source: UGC

Mzansi discusses neglected pool

South Africans did not hold back in the comments:

Sean Potgieter said:

"All the pools in South Africa municipality look like that."

Martin Clifford wrote:

"Legacy of the ANC."

Melt Nigrini noted:

"The word maintenance is unfortunately not part of everyone's dictionary."

Pieter Nel shared:

"I used to swim there. All I can say is thanks to the previous government for the opportunity we had."

Coenie Breytenbach suggested:

"You can fix all the pools in SA with R31 million, that's all we need."

Other Briefly News stories about service delivery

A video from Johannesburg showed flooding and potholes as residents expressed their frustration over ongoing drainage and road maintenance issues.

A Vereeniging businessman who constructed a makeshift bridge for residents of Sebokeng Zone 7 after a decade of unfulfilled promises by the Emfuleni municipality.

The ongoing sewage crisis in Emfuleni, where nearly R700 million has reportedly been spent on service delivery, yet communities continue to suffer from inadequate sanitation and infrastructure.

Source: Briefly News