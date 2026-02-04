Residents of Sebokeng Zone 7 are relying on a risky makeshift bridge built by a Vereeniging businessman after more than a decade of failed promises by the Emfuleni municipality

The original community bridge was demolished in 2012 for a R52 million project that was later abandoned

The situation has reignited anger over municipal inaction, with many South Africans saying citizens are being forced to fix infrastructure that government has neglected

Sebokeng Businessman built a makeshift bridge for the community after years of neglect from the municipality.

VEREENIGING- Residents of Sebokeng Zone 7 have finally gained a way across the local stream after a Vereeniging businessman stepped in to build a makeshift pedestrian bridge, ending more than 10 years of waiting for the Emfuleni municipality to act.

According to reports from the Sowetan, the municipality demolished an original community-built bridge in 2012, promising to replace it with a formal structure, but those plans never materialised. The project later collapsed despite R52 million being spent, with contractors abandoning the site.

Community moved to action

Frustrated by years of inaction, community members approached businessman Julius Kaizer, who agreed to construct a temporary crossing at his own cost. While the structure has brought relief to many, it remains risky because it has no safety rails and becomes submerged when it rains. Pupils are often unable to reach school during bad weather, and adults struggle to access the nearby service centre that houses the post office and Home Affairs offices.

Residents say the bridge is a lifeline but not a long-term solution, and they continue to call for a properly engineered facility. Asked whether funds were available to build a permanent bridge, the Emfuleni municipality said it currently had no budget to do so. Community leaders fear they may be forced to rely on the risky makeshift crossing for years to come unless new funding is found.

South Africans criticise the municipality's inaction

@tefo_6 said:

“Vaal is being deliberately ignored. It is only considered during elections, and after elections nothing happens.”

@PantsiMelikhaya wrote:

“Their ward councillor and his/her political party don’t care for this community, let alone the corrupt municipality officials.”

@KgMol stated:

“People of Sebokeng continue to treat gun-wielding ANC crooks as if they are owed an eternal debt. Sebokeng has remained the same dump throughout democracy because of voters and their oppressive ANC. How I wish this community would wake up and reject the ANC for life to improve.”

@Msifundo1984 commented:

“Emfuleni has a lot of these stories, but why do Emfuleni residents keep on voting ANC?”

@AnneLeonardPta said:

“Government likely put out a tender and the crooks quoted millions… Now look at the solution – perfect!”

Rustenburg man fixes local park

In a similar incident, a Rustenburg resident, Otukile Motshwaedi, spent about R200 000 of his own money to transform a neglected piece of municipal land into a community park, drawing both praise and concern. While many locals welcomed the green space, questions have been raised about the legality of his actions because the land belongs to the municipality and proper approvals may not have been obtained. The situation has sparked a legal debate over community initiative versus municipal authority and land-use procedures.

The Rustenburg man's story encouraged another South African to speak about his own efforts over nearly 10 years to fix facilities that municipalities had neglected, including repairing community spaces and basic infrastructure with his personal savings. He explained that, like the Rustenburg park project, his work often started because residents were tired of waiting for government action and decided to rely on themselves instead. His response showed how one visible act of service can motivate others to believe that ordinary citizens have the power to improve their surroundings even without official support.

The Sebokeng Zone 7 community united to ask for help in fixing the bridge after being ignored for over 10 years by the municipality.

Briefly News previously reported that an elderly man in Gauteng was filmed filling a dangerous pothole on a public road that locals say had caused several traffic accidents, drawing praise online from South Africans tired of infrastructure neglect. The video showed him using materials from his own vehicle to repair the road surface, with many social media users applauding his initiative while criticising authorities for failing to act. His act of community service sparked widespread discussion about citizens stepping in to fix problems that government agencies have left unresolved.

