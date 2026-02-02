Armed robbers stormed a birthday party in Philippi, Cape Town, snatching cellphones from guests while a gunshot rang out. Footage of the attack was shared widely on social media

Armed robbers crashed a birthday party in Philippi. Images: Per-Anders Petterson/ Getty Images and Mango Star studio

CAPE TOWN – A birthday celebration in Philippi turned chaotic when armed robbers stormed the party, making off with several cellphones, in an incident captured on video and widely shared on social media.

Crime reporter Yusuf Abramjee posted the footage on his X account on 2 February 2026, showing two men aggressively snatching items from women attending the party. In the clip, a gunshot can be heard, heightening the fear and tension during the ordeal.

The video quickly went viral, sparking outrage and concern across social media platforms, with users condemning the attack and expressing sympathy for the victims. Local authorities have yet to release a statement on the robbery.

Social media reacts

@mbitshi commented:

“It is open season for criminals—they just show up and rob with no consequences. The police are nowhere, as usual.”

@kgomotso_rsa wrote:

“No one is safe; you can’t even celebrate in peace in your own space.”

@ebukanwed3 said:

“This is heartbreaking. Everyone deserves to feel safe at social events. Incidents like this turn what should be joyful moments into traumatic experiences.”

@baltysb1 stated:

“I think there should be a class action to hold the government financially responsible for such incidents so that authorities can exercise their duties properly.”

@MoreTwoLyf commented:

“I actually can’t believe what I’m seeing. I seriously don’t understand how we got here as a country.”

Violence in Philippi raises alarm.

Philippi has recently been in the spotlight for violent crime. In just the past month, a 19-year-old was arrested in connection with a deadly mass shooting at a shebeen in Philippi East on 17 January 2026, which left nine people dead. The early morning attack in the Marikana informal settlement prompted a major police investigation and widespread community outrage. A day later, three young men aged between 16 and 21 were shot dead in the Samora Machel informal settlement on 24 January 2026 while sitting in a vehicle on Oliver Tambo Drive, after unknown suspects opened fire.

Violence tied to extortion rackets

The deadly mass shooting in Philippi East that claimed eight lives has also highlighted the role of organised extortion networks in fuelling violent crime in the Western Cape, with criminal rackets preying on vulnerable communities and informal businesses. Critics argue the massacre underscores broader failures to dismantle protection-fee gangs, and organised crime structures that operate with impunity in township areas.

The continued rise of violence in Philippi is a serious worry among the community and security experts. Image:Leon Sadiki/Getty Images

Previously, Briefly News reported another deadly shooting in Philippi East on 17 October 2025, where seven men were fatally shot. Provincial Commissioner Lieutenant General (Adv.) Thembisile Patekile expressed concern over the level of violence and urged community members to assist police by providing any information that could advance the investigation.

