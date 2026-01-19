Eight people were killed in a mass shooting in Philippi East with police linking the attack to extortion-related violence in the Western Cape

Experts warned that extortion syndicates prey on vulnerable, cash-based businesses and often trap victims into ongoing payments

He has called for tighter regulation and stronger coordination between municipalities and law enforcement to curb extortion rackets

Philippi East massacre renews focus on organised extortion networks. Image: Emmanuel Croset/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

The killing of eight people in Philippi East over the weekend has intensified concerns about the spread of organised extortion rackets across the Western Cape.

Six men and one woman were shot dead in the early hours of Saturday, 17 January 2026, while an eighth victim later succumbed to their injuries. Police believe the massacre is connected to extortion-related violence.

Extortion rackets in Cape Town

According to Eyewitness News, Security analyst Eldred de Klerk says extortion syndicates typically prey on vulnerable, cash-based businesses such as spaza shops, informal traders and unlicensed operations. He explained that victims often view the first payment as a once-off, only to find themselves trapped in a cycle of регуляр demands that grow over time. As businesses expand or criminals become bolder, the amounts demanded increase, effectively turning extortion into a form of illegal “tax”.De Klerk noted that the crime is difficult to detect because it is under-reported and often localised. Many victims remain silent out of fear of retaliation or because they believe they are not entitled to police protection, allowing criminal networks to operate unchecked until violence erupts.

Calls for tougher regulation

He has called for tighter regulation and stronger coordination between municipalities and law enforcement agencies, arguing that proper licensing, compliance checks and oversight could help disrupt extortion rackets before they escalate into deadly attacks. According to De Klerk, improving regulation in high-risk sectors could give police better visibility and enable faster, more effective action against organised crime.

Seven men were gunned down in Philippi

In a similar incident, seven men were shot dead in a mass shooting in Philippi East on 17 October 2025, triggering a large-scale manhunt for the suspects. The victims were ambushed in the early hours, and police believe the attack may be linked to ongoing gang or extortion-related violence in the area. Officers have launched an intensive investigation and are appealing to the public for information that could lead to arrests. Community leaders say the killings have left residents traumatised and renewed fears about escalating violent crime in the neighbourhood.

Experts have called on authorities to prioritise tackling the extortion racket issue in Cape Town. Image: SA Police Service/ Facebook

Source: Facebook

