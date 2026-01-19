Tshwane Mayor Nasiphi Moya has shut down another illegal brothel in the Pretoria CBD, but public reaction to the latest raid is more mixed than during previous operations

Dozens of women were found inside rooms at the establishment, which was allegedly operating as a brothel behind a sports bar

While the mayor vowed to continue her CBD clean-up drive, social media users questioned her priorities

PRETORIA- Tshwane Executive Mayor Nasiphi Moya has uncovered yet another illegal brothel in the Pretoria CBD on 17 January 226. The latest raid targeted an establishment known as Savoy VIP Lounge, which was allegedly operating as a brothel behind a sports bar and allegedly run by Nigerian nationals. The discovery forms part of a series of similar operations the mayor has led since December, but public reaction this time appears more divided than during previous raids.

Another brothel uncovered in Pretoria CBD

According to Mayor Moya, dozens of women were found inside individual rooms at the premises, which were being rented out for R1,000 a week. The operation was conducted in collaboration with the Tshwane Metro Police Department (TMPD), which inspected the site and subsequently shut it down.

Immigration and exploitation concerns raised

All the women encountered during the inspection were foreign nationals. Mayor Moya noted that while some had valid legal documentation, others did not, raising further concerns about possible immigration violations and exploitation. She stated that the matter would be referred to the relevant authorities for further investigation

The mayor’s office indicated that more inspections and enforcement operations are planned as part of a broader strategy to reclaim the inner city, improve public safety, and shut down unlawful businesses operating under the guise of legitimate entertainment venues.

Public Sentiment Turns Mixed Online

In a slight contrast to before, the sentiments are not all positive. Some comments pointed to other burning issues that concern residents in the CBD.

@zamresearch commented:

"You are wasting time chasing prostitutes, who know what they are doing, instead of concentrating on delivering services to the paying residents of the city."

@sikie4 stated:

"We need decisive action against illegal businesses and criminal syndicates, like Nigerian nationals operating outside the law of South Africa. Thank you, Doc, for exposing these so-called businesses that add no value to our economy or society and instead cause serious harm."

@mandlabafo remarked:

"This is grandstanding by the Mayor."

@takukay27 said:

"We can't have a Mayor worried about brothels, and yet more work and improvements need to be done. These publicity stunts, and why degrade these women by showing them on camera, shooting these videos."

@mrembola002 asked:

"Did you arrest the Nigerians running these brothels?"

Similar enforcement in Johannesburg

In a similar incident, Johannesburg Mayor Dada Morero, along with law enforcement agencies, descended upon the infamous Summit Club in Hillbrow. The nightclub had its electricity supply disconnected by City Power after accruing an unpaid account of approximately R2.6 million for electricity services. During the operation, authorities also identified multiple safety and regulatory breaches at the property, prompting further concern about unlawful practices. City officials emphasised that such enforcement actions are necessary to protect the integrity of the electricity network and ensure equitable treatment of all paying customers.

Other raids on brothels by the Tshwane Mayor

Previously, Briefly News reported that the City of Tshwane, led by Mayor Nasiphi Moya, commenced raids in Sunnyside on 24 January 2025 as part of its initiative aimed at restoring order and compliance in the precinct. The operation, conducted with the Tshwane Metro Police Department and the Department of Home Affairs, focused on inspecting buildings and ensuring businesses complied with municipal regulations. Mayor Moya said the ongoing programme would include daily and weekly actions to clean up the area and enforce by-laws, emphasising that non-compliant establishments would be fined or closed. Residents initially expressed support for the mayor’s efforts, praising the enforcement drive as necessary for safety and improved standards in Sunnyside.

In similar news, Moya led another law-enforcement raid on a suspected brothel operating as Accommodation @ 368 in Sunnyside, Pretoria, on 18 December 2025. The raid resulted in the closure of the premises and the arrest of six foreign nationals and the owner. The establishment was found to be functioning behind a bar and hotel front, with indications that it was part of a broader syndicate running similar illegal operations across the city. Mayor Moya described the action as part of the municipality’s intensified crackdown on unlawful activities in the CBD under its Reclaim Our City enforcement strategy.

