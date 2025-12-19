Tshwane Mayor Dr Nasiphi Moya led a raid on a suspected brothel operating in Sunnyside, Pretoria

Six foreign nationals and the owner of the establishment were arrested during the operation

Moya says the raid is part of a broader crackdown on an alleged syndicate running illegal brothels throughout the city

Tshwane Mayor Nasiphi Moya closed down another brothel in the CBD. Image: Fani Mahuntsi/ Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Tshwane Mayor Dr Nasiphi Moya conducted another law-enforcement raid on a suspected brothel operating as Accommodation @368 in Sunnyside, Pretoria, on 18 December 2025.

Moya shared details of the operation on her personal X account, confirming that six foreign nationals were arrested during the raid inside the bar and hotel section of the premises.

The owner of the establishment was also arrested.

According to the mayor, the brothel was operated by Chinese nationals and followed a similar layout to other illegal establishments previously shut down by the City of Tshwane.

“What we are realising is that this is a cartel of Chinese nationals running brothels in Pretoria. It is the same arrangement as the likes of Iphi Ntombi bar, where there is an entertainment area in front and a separate building with about 33 rooms used to accommodate prostitutes,” Moya said.

She added that the syndicate is believed to own at least six brothels or bars across the city, with authorities having already conducted operations at four of them.

This group owns about six brothels or bars in the city, and we have been able to visit four of those to complete the work," she said.

South Africans reacted positively to news of the raid, with many praising Moya for her hands-on approach and commitment to restoring order in the capital’s CBD.

Public reactions

@Gadfly342043 commented:

"Though said to be on a well-deserved break, it's encouraging to see the Executive Mayor still at work. These operations have wider civic value; restoring lawful order in the CBD. More City, less GLB."

@TalkLawMonare stated:

"May politics never take precedence over your service delivery work. Still a long way but you've shown signs of good and passionate leadership,which is what the people need. May the balance of forces not disfavour you soon."

@LadyMpopi said:

"Keep pushing, even though EFF, DA and ANC want this nonsense legalised. We appreciate your efforts to push back against the degradation of young women."

@Mtho_wamdimo commented:

"This woman's competencies are above the calibre of an average ActionSA deployee. There is passion inNasiphi's intentions. Even outside the scope and mandate of ActionSA, she would still perform in this manner. She is so cool, and the way she works with her MMCs is heartwarming."

@tsamaizozo said:

"CityTshwane, that's the language we wanna hear, close shop down, arrests, conviction or deportation finish and klaar."

Six foreign nationals were arrested during the raid. Image: @nasiphim/X

Source: Twitter

Moya shut down the popular Iphi Ntombi brothel

Moya has previously led operations that led to the closure of the infamous Iphi Ntombi brothel in the Tshwane CBD. The establishment, also owned by Chinese nationals, rented rooms to women for R1,000 per week and was shut down following a coordinated raid involving police.

During that operation, officers reportedly found money stashed under beds and a poster displaying a price list for sexual services. Moya later shared a light-hearted post on social media, apologising to the ‘gentlemen of Pretoria’ for closing the popular hotspot.

2 articles on Tshwane Mayor Nasiphi Moya

Briefly News previously reported, Moya called for the establishment of a commission of inquiry into local government, drawing inspiration from the Madlanga Commission. Speaking to reporters on 3 December 2025, she warned that some municipalities were turning into “mafia states”.She highlighted widespread wasteful expenditure, incomplete construction projects, and poor accountability within local government structures, calling for urgent and serious interventions.

In other news, Moya has also publicly criticised so-called tenderpreneurs, accusing them of lacking the capacity to deliver services despite submitting technically compliant documentation.“If there is no capable contractor, the work will not be done,” she said previously, stressing that municipalities must prioritise community needs over appeasing contractors.

Source: Briefly News