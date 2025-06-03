Tshwane Mayor Dr Masiphi Moya discussed tenderpreneurs and accused them of finding a way around the system

In a recent interview, she said companies that cannot provide services have resorted to submitting compliant documents

Moya said the government struggles with the ability to identify capable contractors to complete the job

Tshwane mayor Dr Nasiphi Moya called tenderpreneurs out. Image: Luba Lesolle/Gallo Images via Getty Images

TSHWANE — Tshwane Mayor Dr Nasiphi Moya has accused tenderpreneurs of lacking the capacity to provide services but submitting documents that are compliant and in excellent shape.

Nasiphi Moya talks tenders

Moya posted a video of her interview with PowerFM on her @nasiphim X account. Moya said contractors' tender documents are beautiful, but do not match the capacity of the contractor. She said if there is no capable contractor, the work will not be done.

She was asked about the influence of local criminal elements affecting the progress of a project. In response, she said that it is important to tow the line with the contractors and not pander to their needs. She said it's more important to respond to the needs of the community and not the contractors.

"There are those who call us into meetings to negotiate nonsense, and we put our foot down. There's a way to do things and we must do things properly," she said.

South Africans weigh in

Netizens commenting on Moya's tweet shared their views.

Umtshabalalisi said:

"That's why I believe cities should look into cooperatives or municipal-owned companies that make the tendering process obsolete. Companies that we are already doing business with the city should be bought by the municipality."

Ntukulu asked:

"Why should there be tenders in the first place? Are you telling me that you guys cannot employ personnel who will maintain roads daily?"

Chappies asked:

"How much would the City save if it had its project departments that can summon people for work without being legally tied to the employees in terms of a permanent contract?"

Nathambela said:

"The government is not doing proper due diligence on those companies."

