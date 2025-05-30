The South African Police Service is continuing with the search for missing Saldanha Bay youngster, Joslin Smith

Western Cape Police Commissioner Thembisile Patekile confirmed that police were working with Interpol as well

Kelly Smith's mother, Amanda Smith-Daniels, revealed that police regularly contacted her with updates about the search

Police are continuing the search for Joslin Smith and are even working together with Interpol. Image: Brenton Geach/ @TrueCrimeUpdat

Source: Getty Images

Briefly News journalist Byron Pillay has dedicated a decade to reporting on the South African political landscape, crime, and social issues.

WESTERN CAPE – The Joslin Smith trial may be over, but the quest to find the little girl is not.

While Kelly Smith, Jacquin Appollis, and Steveno van Rhyn were found guilty of human trafficking and kidnapping, and subsequently sentenced to life imprisonment, they didn’t reveal what happened to the Saldanha Bay youngster.

With there being more questions than answers when it comes to the case, police confirmed that a missing persons case is still being investigated.

Police speaking to Interpol about Joslin

Speaking after the trio were sentenced to life in the Western Cape High Court, sitting at the Saldanha Bay Multipurpose Centre on 29 May 2025, Thembisile Patekile said that the search for Joshlin continues.

The Western Cape Police Commissioner added that the police would not rest until they found out what had happened to the little girl.

He also added that police were working with Interpol to locate the missing girl.

"We are continuing day and night to look for Joshlin. We've also been outside the country. We are working with Interpol and policing agencies around the world," he said.

Patekile also thanked the community of Saldanha Bay for playing a pivotal role in bringing the trio to book.

Kelly's mother, Amanda Smith-Daniels, confirmed that police still update her on their search efforts. Image: Rodger Bosch

Source: Getty Images

Kelly’s mother confirms police keep in contact

During an interview with SABC News, Amanda Smith-Daniels confirmed that police regularly kept in contact with her. Kelly’s mother stated that police were still following every lead they could and updated her on the developments in the case.

Smith-Daniels has tried in vain to persuade Kelly to talk and reveal what happened to Joslin, saying that she just wanted the little girl back so that she could take care of her. She is currently caring for Joslin’s 12-year-old brother.

Smith, Appollis, van Rhyn sentenced to life imprisonment

Briefly News also reported that Smith, Appollis and van Rhyn were sentenced to life behind bars.

The trio were found guilty of human trafficking and kidnapping in the Joslin Smith trial.

Judge Nathan Erasmus stated that Smith, Appollis and van Rhyn showed no remorse.

