Jose Emke shared his thoughts after Kelly Smith, Jacquin Appollis and Steveno van Rhyn were sentenced to life behind bars

The father of Joslin Smith also vented that he couldn’t understand why Kelly didn’t just speak the truth and say what happened

A Saldanha Bay councillor, Veronique Pretorious, also voiced her frustration, saying that justice was not served

Joslin's father, Jose Emke, said he won't be satisfied until he sees his daughter again. Image: @MrCow_man

Source: Twitter

Briefly News journalist Byron Pillay has dedicated a decade to reporting on the South African political landscape, crime, and social issues. He spent 10 years working for the Northern Natal Courier before transitioning to online journalism.

Jose Emke will not be satisfied until he sees his daughter Joslin Smith again.

The little girl from Saldanha Bay was last seen on 19 February 2024 in the care of her mother’s boyfriend, Jacquin Appollis.

Appollis, Steveno van Rhyn and Joslin’s mother, Kelly Smith, were arrested not long after in connection with her disappearance and charged with human trafficking and kidnapping.

The trio were found guilty in the Western Cape High Court, sitting at the Saldanha Bay Multipurpose Centre, and sentenced to life imprisonment on 29 May 2025.

Emke asks why Kelly won’t speak

Speaking after the trio were sentenced to life behind bars, Emke said that he wasn’t satisfied despite the verdict.

“I will not be satisfied until I hear my daughter’s voice and see her face. I am not happy because we still don’t know where Joslin is. Why can’t Kelly speak the truth and tell us what happened?” he asked.

Emke was one of the many community members gathered in the multipurpose centre to witness the outcome of the trial. He’s also struggled to remain strong on some days, and on 11 March 2025, he almost collapsed twice in court while listening to testimony.

Joslin's father, Josè Emke, her paternal grandmother, Louretta Yon, and Kelly's mother, Amanda Daniels-Smith were in court for the sentencing. Image: @HeartFMNews

Source: Twitter

Saldanha Bay councillor is also frustrated

Emke wasn’t the only one who wasn’t entirely happy following the end of the trial, as a Saldanha Bay councillor also voiced her frustration.

Veronique Pretorious was interviewed by IOL after the sentencing and exclaimed that justice was not served, as Joslin had not yet been found.

She added that the community were sitting with so many questions that were never answered, adding that people were named in the trial, but there weren’t definite answers as to their actual involvement.

You can view her thoughts and other footage from the sentencing below.

What you need to know about the Joslin Smith trial

Smith, Appollis, van Rhyn sentenced to life imprisonment

Briefly News also reported that Smith, Appollis and van Rhyn were sentenced to life behind bars.

The trio were found guilty of human trafficking and kidnapping in the Joslin Smith trial.

Judge Nathan Erasmus stated that Smith, Appollis and van Rhyn showed no remorse.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News