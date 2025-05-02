Joslin Smith Case: Appollis, van Rhyn, Smith Found Guilty of Human Trafficking, Kidnapping
- Jacquin Appollis, Steveno van Rhyn and Kelly Smith have been found guilty on both counts
- The trio were on trial in the Western Cape High Court for kidnapping and human trafficking
- The accused maintained their innocence throughout the trial but didn’t testify in their defence
Briefly News journalist Byron Pillay has dedicated a decade to reporting on the South African political landscape, crime, and social issues. He spent 10 years working for the Northern Natal Courier before transitioning to online journalism.
WESTERN CAPE - Jacquin “Boeta” Appollis, Steveno van Rhyn, and Racquel “Kelly” Smith have been found guilty on both counts.
The trio were charged with human trafficking and kidnapping of Joslin Smith, the little Middlepos girl who went missing from her home in Saldanha Bay on 19 February 2024.
At the time of her disappearance, Joslin, who was only six, was in the care of Boeta, her mother’s boyfriend, when she was last seen. Boeta claimed that the little girl was out playing with friends and never returned home.
PAY ATTENTION: stay informed and follow us on Google News!
Her disappearance sparked national and international headlines, as many questioned how she went missing without a trace and what role her mother played in it.
Judge Nathan Erasmus delivers his verdict
Before delivering judgement, Judge Nathan Erasmus went through the timeline of events according to the evidence, painting a picture of what happened.
He also touched on statements made by Appollis and van Rhyn to the police, in which they stated what happened to Joslin. The men claimed police tortured them into confessing and told them what to say. The judge allowed the statements to be used as evidence in the trial-within-a-trial portion of the case and referenced them during his judgment. He noted that the evidence of the two men corroborated the testimony of Lourencia Lombaard about planning to sell the little girl.
He added that on the main count, the evidence showed that Joslin was exchanged. He found Appollis, van Rhyn and Smith guilty of the counts of human trafficking and kidnapping.
Joslin Smith trial: Defence challenges credibility of Lourencia Lombaard as final verdict approaches
The matter has been postponed to 9 May, when the trio will appear in the Western Cape High Court for a date to be set for sentencing.
The trio will then return to Saldanha Bay on that date for the judge to hear further evidence in relation to sentencing. He warned Appollis, van Rhyn and Smith that the charge of human trafficking came with a sentence of life imprisonment.
What you need to know about the Joslin Smith trial
- Lourencia Lombaard testified that a sangoma wanted Joslin for her eyes and skin.
- Advocate Rinesh Sivnarain accused Lombaard of being the mastermind behind Joslin’s disappearance.
- Gayton McKenzie accused the Saldanha Bay Mayor of being involved in Joslin Smith’s disappearance.
- Appollis detailed how police allegedly tortured him while he was at the Sea Border offices.
- One of the defence lawyers alleged that police told van Rhyn and Appollis what to say in their statements.
- Judge Nathan Erasmus ruled that statements made by Appollis and van Rhyn may be admitted as evidence.
Accused opt not to testify in Joslin Smith trial
Briefly News reported that Appollis, van Rhyn, and Smith opted not to testify in the ongoing trial in Saldanha Bay.
The trio, who are charged with kidnapping and human trafficking, also opted not to call any witnesses.
The advocates for van Rhyn and Smith also asked that the charges be dropped against their clients.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Source: Briefly News
Byron Pillay (Current Affairs Editor) Byron Pillay is a Current Affairs Editor at Briefly News. He received a Diploma in Journalism from the Caxton Cadet School. He spent 15 years covering politics, crime and current affairs. He was also the Head of Department for Sports Brief, where he covered both local and international sporting news. Email: byron.pillay@briefly.co.za