Jacquin Appollis, Steveno van Rhyn and Kelly Smith have been found guilty on both counts

The trio were on trial in the Western Cape High Court for kidnapping and human trafficking

The accused maintained their innocence throughout the trial but didn’t testify in their defence

WESTERN CAPE - Jacquin “Boeta” Appollis, Steveno van Rhyn, and Racquel “Kelly” Smith have been found guilty on both counts.

The trio were charged with human trafficking and kidnapping of Joslin Smith, the little Middlepos girl who went missing from her home in Saldanha Bay on 19 February 2024.

At the time of her disappearance, Joslin, who was only six, was in the care of Boeta, her mother’s boyfriend, when she was last seen. Boeta claimed that the little girl was out playing with friends and never returned home.

Her disappearance sparked national and international headlines, as many questioned how she went missing without a trace and what role her mother played in it.

Judge Nathan Erasmus delivers his verdict

Before delivering judgement, Judge Nathan Erasmus went through the timeline of events according to the evidence, painting a picture of what happened.

He also touched on statements made by Appollis and van Rhyn to the police, in which they stated what happened to Joslin. The men claimed police tortured them into confessing and told them what to say. The judge allowed the statements to be used as evidence in the trial-within-a-trial portion of the case and referenced them during his judgment. He noted that the evidence of the two men corroborated the testimony of Lourencia Lombaard about planning to sell the little girl.

He added that on the main count, the evidence showed that Joslin was exchanged. He found Appollis, van Rhyn and Smith guilty of the counts of human trafficking and kidnapping.

The matter has been postponed to 9 May, when the trio will appear in the Western Cape High Court for a date to be set for sentencing.

The trio will then return to Saldanha Bay on that date for the judge to hear further evidence in relation to sentencing. He warned Appollis, van Rhyn and Smith that the charge of human trafficking came with a sentence of life imprisonment.

