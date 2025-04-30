The South African Police Service arrested a 29-year-old man from Masoyi in Mpumalanga for sleeping with the remains of dead people

The man was found with bones believed to have been exhumed from graves belonging to different people

He will appear before the Masoyi Magistrates Court, and South Africans were puzzled by his actions

A Mpumalanga man slept with his relatives' bones. Images: Scott MacBride and Oliver Helbig

Source: Getty Images

MASOYI, MPUMALANGA — The South African Police Service arrested a 29-year-old man who was found in bed with the bones from exhumed graves.

What happened in Masoyi?

According to TimesLIVE, the suspect was arrested on 30 April 2025 after a woman approached the Masoyi Police Station to report that the suspect had violated two graves and dug them up. The police discovered that the suspect had dug the graves of his father and grandfather.

The police investigated the graveyard and found that he had indeed dug two graves. They accosted him at his house in Swalala and found him fast asleep. The police confiscated the bones as part of the investigation, and the suspect was arrested.

Cops arrested a man for digging up the remains of his relatives. Image: Reimphoto

Source: Getty Images

South Africans react

Netizens, commenting on TimesLIVE's Facebook post, shared their views.

"A man seemingly went to numerous sangomas as his belief dictates, and they kept telling him one thing, so he decided to do it his way."

Nikkie Gavu said:

"If he is related to the person, please be lenient. We grieve differently, and it takes time to let go."

Makarunya Nengwenani said:

"He went to a fake sangoma and told him to dig a grave, take bones and sleep with bones, and his life would change."

Lesibva Masipa said:

"The madness in this country is on another level."

Zacky Macaire said:

"Hoping they take the man to be examined by a psychiatrist."

Virginia Chamango said:

"Some rituals will make you stupid."

Prince Mpho said:

"We might laugh, but then at the end of the day, it's a serious illness to lose a loved one. Some heal, and others end up doing what is unusual."

Mathole Lwandle said:

"Evil knows no boundaries."

